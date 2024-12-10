The Fall Spices You're Overlooking In Your Bourbon Cocktails

Baking spices are often associated with the warming ingredients in classic fall desserts, from a pumpkin pie to apple cider donuts. They're also a crucial category of bourbon's tasting notes, making them a wonderful addition to bourbon cocktails. We interviewed cocktail expert Anton Kinloch, bartender at Lone Wolf and promoter for New York Bartender Week, who suggests considering flavors slightly outside of the most obvious fall flavors for your bourbon cocktails.

"When thinking about fall flavors, cinnamon and pumpkin are the defaults," says Kinloch, before asking, "But what about nutmeg, clove, ginger, allspice? These baking spices (when made as syrups) are incredibly potent and can easily be used in an existing cocktail template."

The spices Kinloch mentions are used in conjunction with cinnamon to blend into pumpkin puree for what is now the wildly popular pumpkin spice mix. Each spice will provide a unique flavor profile that a simple syrup will intensify. Heating the spices will bloom their flavors, while the sugar in simple syrup is a well-known solvent to draw out the flavors of the spices even more. You can follow our recipe for spiced simple syrup for any spice or blend you have in mind. Simply boil water and sugar, lower to a simmer, add whole spices, and simmer the syrup for 10 minutes. You may need a strainer to remove the spices; this set of Cuisinart strainers will come in handy for all sorts of kitchen jobs, as would these glass syrup dispenser bottles with various stoppers for storing your freshly made spiced syrup.

