Make Easy DIY Coffee Creamer To Rival Coffee Mate In Under 5 Minutes

Coffee snobs may loath to admit it, but lots of people love coffee creamer. While there is nothing wrong with touting the rich flavor and complexity that good coffee can have on its own, coffee creamers are just fun. Not everybody is going to shell out for the highest quality small batch single origin coffee beans, grind them fresh, and spend a pretty penny on expensive coffee making equipment. Plenty of people are still making perfectly decent coffee the old fashioned way, and creamers are a great, convenient way to add a little flavor to average coffee, or to just bring a little treat into your day. But you don't have to rely on Coffee Mate creamers or other brands, you can actually make your own coffee creamers at home for cheap, and they will be even better than store bought.

To learn the details, we reached out to an expert, Jee Choe, a coffee and tea sommelier and the creator of the "Oh, How Civilized" blog, to ask her about how she makes DIY coffee creamer. It turns out, you can make coffee creamer quickly with just a few basic ingredients. Choe says, "I make my own vanilla creamer recipe using milk, sweetened condensed milk, and vanilla extract. It takes less than 5 minutes and it's delicious in coffee." It's not a complicated recipe or process at all. She explains that you just "simmer equal parts milk and sweetened condensed milk, take off heat, then add vanilla extract."