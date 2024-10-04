How To Add Flavors To Your Homemade Coffee Creamer

Who says your only choices for coffee creamers are the commercial brands available in supermarkets or specialty stores? Even when shopping at well-known natural-food venues, you're potentially subjected to unfamiliar ingredients or overpowering flavors that you'd rather forego given more viable options. Well, there's a simple solution to this culinary conundrum: Make your own coffee creamer. It's a straightforward process utilizing a handful of everyday ingredients, but it gets tricky if you're a fan of more nuanced, intricate flavors in your cup.

That's why we turned to an expert in the field, Andrea Allen, co-founder of Onyx Coffee Lab, 2020 U.S. Barista champ and 2021 World Barista runner-up. Though a professional barista and certainly one who knows her way around a coffee shop, Allen graciously shares with us some insights for making pro-level flavored coffee creamer in our own kitchens. "I'm a big fan of 2 methodologies," reveals Allen. The first, she explains, "Extracts or cream-style flavorings from natural flavors: hazelnuts, almond, vanilla, pistachio cream is one of my favorites." Pistachio cream is a typically sweet spread popular in Mediterranean countries such as Italy and Greece, comprised of ground pistachios, dairy, and sweeteners such as honey, sugar, mashed fruits, or even white chocolate. Allen's second method of flavoring homemade coffee creamer is even more straightforward, as it involves spices, herbs, and fruit, with little if any mystery ingredients.