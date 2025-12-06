Why You Should Be Adding A Pinch Of Salt To Your Coffee
If you like to cook, then you're probably well aware of how a little salt can completely transform a dish. Well, in case you didn't know, the same thing goes for coffee — and it could be the key to transforming your morning cup.
Baristas have long utilized salt when experimenting with certain recipes and syrup bases, and it's common to see salted coffee on menus in many parts of the world from Vietnam to Scandinavia. This is because salt not only balances out any bitterness in coffee, it also creates a sweeter cup. There are plenty of skeptics out there, but some people believe it actually works better than sugar. This is because the sodium ions in salt bond to special receptors on our tongues, blocking our ability to detect bitterness.
Salt can also amp up aromas and flavor notes in the coffee beans, especially any nutty or toasty undertones. Plus, it neutralizes any staleness in the water, too. Finally, sprinkling salt into your brew can actually lead to a better (and smoother) mouthfeel, which is a big bonus for anyone trying to avoid creamers.
How to add salt to coffee
A little goes a long way with salt, especially when it comes to coffee. The easiest way to control how much you add is to just stir a tiny pinch into the cup before pouring in any milk or sweeteners, and taste. However, you can also add salt directly to your coffee grounds before brewing. This method works particularly well for French press or pour-over coffee, and it ensures the salt dissolves completely.
The measurements are up to preference, but we suggest starting with about 1/16 teaspoon per cup. Put the salt in your mug first if you're adding it directly to coffee, then stir it with a small splash before filling the rest of the cup. Wait a little while before adding more, as it takes a few seconds for the salt crystals to disintegrate and the taste to really register. If you're making cold brew, add it at the very end of the brewing stage.
Salt also works great for espresso-based drinks, like a homemade cafe latte or cortado. Just add it to the espresso before you froth your milk. A pinch of salt can coax the deepest flavors out of hot chocolate or creamy mocha coffee, too. It also works quite well with honey and caramel-flavored drinks. You could even add some to your cold foam or whipped cream topping, or keep things simple and see how much you can transform your usual cup of joe.