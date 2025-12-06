Why You Should Be Adding A Pinch Of Salt To Your Coffee

If you like to cook, then you're probably well aware of how a little salt can completely transform a dish. Well, in case you didn't know, the same thing goes for coffee — and it could be the key to transforming your morning cup.

Baristas have long utilized salt when experimenting with certain recipes and syrup bases, and it's common to see salted coffee on menus in many parts of the world from Vietnam to Scandinavia. This is because salt not only balances out any bitterness in coffee, it also creates a sweeter cup. There are plenty of skeptics out there, but some people believe it actually works better than sugar. This is because the sodium ions in salt bond to special receptors on our tongues, blocking our ability to detect bitterness.

Salt can also amp up aromas and flavor notes in the coffee beans, especially any nutty or toasty undertones. Plus, it neutralizes any staleness in the water, too. Finally, sprinkling salt into your brew can actually lead to a better (and smoother) mouthfeel, which is a big bonus for anyone trying to avoid creamers.