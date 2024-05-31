Give Your Coffee A Scandinavian Twist With Just 2 Ingredients

Everyone has their go-to coffee order or a specific way they like to make it for themselves every morning. We are creatures of habit, after all — and it can be scary to try new things. But this thing really isn't that big. All it requires is two ingredients, and it will give your coffee a bit of a Scandinavian twist without venturing you too far into the unknown. According to Erin Hanusa, Scandinavian coffee includes two things: fennel and almond extract. It's not necessarily anything fancy, but something about it sounds a tad more sophisticated than, say, a cookie crumble frappuccino.

Fennel is a staple in Scandinavian baking, where it used in fresh bread loaves and crisps. Almond extract is also often used in Scandinavian baking recipes like skorpa and cakes. While fennel may not be a standard coffee flavoring, almond is one of coffee's well-known complementary flavors. The reason they work is together is because the fennel has a slightly savory, dark licorice flavor that flatters its sweet flavors. You can pair it with a light sweetener, some almond milk or creamer, and a dash of cardamom if you want even more of a Scandi-twist.

But, just like everyone has their go-to coffee orders, they also have their go-to coffee temperature. Some like it cold, and some like it hot — no matter the weather, although that can definitely influence it. Fortunately, it's relatively simple to give your coffee a Scandinavian twist no matter the case.