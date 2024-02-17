Dark Caramel Is The Secret For Elevating Starbucks' Mocha Cookie Crumble Frappuccino
As delicious as Starbucks' signature Frappuccinos are, sometimes they could use a little jazzing up. It's not that they don't taste delectable, because they do. Still, in the case of the Mocha Cookie Crumble Frappuccino, which has been around since 2012, the flavor combination is nothing new. But if you're craving all that chocolatey, cookie-laced goodness and want to elevate your drink into something fresh and exciting, you really only need to request one additional ingredient. Thanks to @itsjoboi on TikTok, we now know how to add dark caramel sauce to create what they call the Marble Frappuccino.
Here's what to order: a venti Mocha Cookie Crumble Frappuccino, but instead of the 4 pumps of mocha sauce it comes with, opt for dark caramel sauce instead. Then, ask the barista to line your cup with mocha and dark caramel sauce, also adding both as an expertly drizzled topping. The layers of chocolate and caramel colors will create a pretty marbling effect, and you'll end up with a saccharine beverage with additional depth of flavor. As opposed to Starbucks' regular caramel sauce, the dark type includes sweetened condensed milk, making it a richer version.
Customize your cookie creation
Because of the slightly complex order here, you'll want to go into a Starbucks store (or drive-thru) to get your Marble Frappuccino, since the app and website don't have an option to line or top your cup with the dark caramel sauce specifically. If you want to follow @itsjoboi's recipe to a tee, you can also ask for extra cookie crumble. But if you want to customize this drink a little to fit your individual tastebuds, there are a few ways to do so.
The easiest change is to sub out the whole milk the drink comes with for any type you prefer. Starbucks offers nonfat, 2%, almond, coconut, oat, and soy options, so feel free to choose your favorite, here. If you'd like more of a caffeine boost along with your sweet drink, you can add in blonde or signature espresso shots, or affogato-style versions, which are poured on top of the drink.
The Frappuccino comes with whipped cream, although you can remove it (or add extra) if you prefer; and if you want a bit of that chocolatey goodness mixed into your beverage, you can go with 2 pumps of mocha sauce and 2 pumps of dark caramel. On the flip side, if you want just a straight Starbucks caramel drink with cookie flavor, omit the mocha entirely. Whichever way you do it, adding in dark caramel sauce will make your Mocha Cookie Crumble Frappuccino feel like a whole new drink.