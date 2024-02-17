Dark Caramel Is The Secret For Elevating Starbucks' Mocha Cookie Crumble Frappuccino

Because of the slightly complex order here, you'll want to go into a Starbucks store (or drive-thru) to get your Marble Frappuccino, since the app and website don't have an option to line or top your cup with the dark caramel sauce specifically. If you want to follow @itsjoboi's recipe to a tee, you can also ask for extra cookie crumble. But if you want to customize this drink a little to fit your individual tastebuds, there are a few ways to do so.

The easiest change is to sub out the whole milk the drink comes with for any type you prefer. Starbucks offers nonfat, 2%, almond, coconut, oat, and soy options, so feel free to choose your favorite, here. If you'd like more of a caffeine boost along with your sweet drink, you can add in blonde or signature espresso shots, or affogato-style versions, which are poured on top of the drink.

The Frappuccino comes with whipped cream, although you can remove it (or add extra) if you prefer; and if you want a bit of that chocolatey goodness mixed into your beverage, you can go with 2 pumps of mocha sauce and 2 pumps of dark caramel. On the flip side, if you want just a straight Starbucks caramel drink with cookie flavor, omit the mocha entirely. Whichever way you do it, adding in dark caramel sauce will make your Mocha Cookie Crumble Frappuccino feel like a whole new drink.