The richness of dark-roast coffee permeates java culture in America and beyond, long the mainstay of cozy coffee shops with warm, crackling fireplaces. But something different has been slowly dripping, bubbling, and expressing its way into countless cups, mugs, carafes, and Stanley tumblers. It's known as Scandinavian Light Roast coffee, and word on the street is it's here to stay. Trends steadily come and go, especially within the nearly 40,000 worldwide Starbucks venues, plus its competitors. However, this light-roast mentality steaming through the coffee world is different.

Scandinavian Light Roast doesn't refer to a preparation method, rather to the way coffee beans get roasted, long before landing in your cup. Instead of the bold, smoky, full-bodied notes in dark-roast blends such as Italian and French Roast, this Scandinavian approach is a style of roasting resulting in light, bright, fruity flavors with floral or citrusy undertones. The technique comes from Nordic countries such as Denmark, Sweden, and Norway, where the goal is to preserve the natural persona of coffee beans without transforming them through excessive roasting.

Light roasting preserves natural acidity as well, leaving the drinker to experience varying levels of nuanced complexity derived from the beans themselves — which can differ considerably between varying types of beans and where they're grown. There's no set coffee-bean variety required for the Scandinavian Light Roast process, though many devotees prefer beans from countries such as Ethiopia, Kenya, Colombia, and Bolivia, due to inherently subtle characteristics and compatible profiles.