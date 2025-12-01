These 10 Everyday Ingredients Date Back To Ancient Times

Honey is more than just a name we call our babies, pets, and partners. It's the sweetener that brings tea to life, elevates the flavor of fruit, and partners with peanut butter better than jelly. Its botanical sweetness, floral aroma, and sticky texture are captivating from a culinary standpoint. And while honey is sometimes referred to as an "alternative sweetener," it's actually one of the OGs, and is one of the sweetest substances found in nature. Honey's discovery by humans dates back to prehistoric times, with depictions in Spanish cave paintings dating 7,500 years ago, and Egyptian hieroglyphics representing honey bees around 3,000 B.C.

Honey was used for much more than just a sweetener. It was used for food preservation, as well as for medicinal purposes. Honey is naturally antibacterial, which means it never spoils. Because of this, the world's oldest jar of honey is from 3500 B.C., found in the country of Georgia. This superpower encouraged medical use, as it was applied to wounds and infections, as well as taken orally. Honey has been historically used in religious and post-life ceremonies, and is still an integral aspect of several modern spiritual practices. It was even the base of the first-ever candy. Luckily, honey hasn't lost its value as we still use it for medicinal purposes today (think sore throat or cough), skin and hair products, and of course, to delicately sweeten our desserts, sauces, and drinks. We have only nature to thank here, so remember to do your part to protect the bees by growing pollinator plants, avoiding the use of harmful pesticides, and educating yourself about bee habitat preservation.