What Was The First Candy In History? The Ancient Origins Unraveled

Other ancient texts in Sumerian and Babylonian records mention honey, and it's noted in religious texts in India. Elsewhere, Greece has records of the fluid, with honey tokens being awarded to Olympic champions. China also has a solid history with honey, with some of the earliest records going 3,000 years back. It was used as medicine and was believed to help balance the body's energy systems. Honey is still known today for its health benefits, including its anti-inflammatory properties. The liquid is filled with nutrients, vitamins, and antioxidants, and research suggests it may support brain function.

Candy in its more recognizable form can be credited to various cultures that caramelized honey over fruit, nuts, dates, and other natural ingredients using heat (there are some things you should know before heating honey, though). The Romans used it primarily for sweetening foods and dishes, like pastries, savory dishes, and even wine. While honey claims the glory as inspiring the first candies, the Arabs helped to bring crystallized sugar into the mix, using it to cover sweets. In the 17th century, boiled sweets made their first known appearance in England and American colonies, and they were initially flavored with lemon and mint. The latter was an incredibly popular ingredient for its flavor, and it was used in cooking and medicine.

Boiled candy carried on its popularity into the 19th century, so much so that by mid-century, the English and Americans had over 380 factories making candy. Moving into the 20th century, before the 1920s, the most well-known treat was penny candy, where you could get a few Peppermint Puffs, Tootsie Rolls, or Juicy Fruit Gums for a penny. The 1930s saw Kit Kat, Licorice Snaps, and Snickers hit the scene, and in the 1950s, PEZ candy brought its still-popular fruity flavors to market.