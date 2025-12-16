Why Rhubarb Is So Popular In Seattle

Ah rhubarb, the celery of the fruit world. Sour, perplexing, not easily eaten as a hand fruit but still delicious if used properly (which is almost always in a pie). Speaking of, a 2019 YouGov poll asked over 2,000 Americans what their favorite kind of pie was, and just 3% chose strawberry rhubarb, so it's always been a niche item. That is, unless you head to Seattle, where rhubarb is a clearcut favorite on the local fruit scene, despite technically being a vegetable. So the question has to be asked, what makes rhubarb so popular in Seattle? It all comes down to climate and history.

Rhubarb grows best between 40 and 75 degrees Fahrenheit, so the Washington climate is ideal. Combined with ample rainfall, Washington has got everything a growing stalk needs. There is no better climate in the U.S. for growing rhubarb than in the Northwest.

Some of the farmers in Washington who grow rhubarb have been doing so for nearly a century. Others have been going even longer and their families run fourth-generation farms that have devised ways to grow the crop all year round in rhubarb hothouses. Rhubarb has become an iconic food of Washington and is as baked into the history of the state as it is into the pies people make there. A 2017 rhubarb census found that Washington grows 275 acres of rhubarb. The next closest state was Michigan, with 126 acres. It's no wonder that Seattle has adopted it so readily.