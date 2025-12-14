The 14 US Airports With The Best Coffee Shops

Airports get a bad rap, and although I've been in some difficult travel situations, I happen to love these hubs. I love the planes, the excitement of knowing that everyone around me is going somewhere different, and the thrill of getting to use my non-native languages. I also enjoy the peace of finding a comfortable coffee shop to people-watch and be in the moment. This last thing is major, as it's likely what keeps me calm in what many consider to be a stressful place. Despite the famous Anthony Bourdain airport food criticisms, these coffee shops prove that you can find great bites pre- or post-flight.

I truly believe that if more people made finding a good airport coffee shop a priority, viewing the travel hub as a destination in itself rather than a necessary headache, they'd love the journey a lot more — imagine the difference between boarding your plane while still riding the peace of warm-drink-sipping, baked goods, and cafe relaxation and that of pacing at your gate and filling up on airport convenience store food. As a professional travel writer of over a decade and an ex-barista, let's dig into the U.S. airports with the best coffee shops. This article is based on my personal experiences, as well as an examination of the coffee shop options at major American airports. I turned to satisfaction studies and traveler imagery of these hubs to fill in any gaps in knowledge that I may have.