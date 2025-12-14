The 14 US Airports With The Best Coffee Shops
Airports get a bad rap, and although I've been in some difficult travel situations, I happen to love these hubs. I love the planes, the excitement of knowing that everyone around me is going somewhere different, and the thrill of getting to use my non-native languages. I also enjoy the peace of finding a comfortable coffee shop to people-watch and be in the moment. This last thing is major, as it's likely what keeps me calm in what many consider to be a stressful place. Despite the famous Anthony Bourdain airport food criticisms, these coffee shops prove that you can find great bites pre- or post-flight.
I truly believe that if more people made finding a good airport coffee shop a priority, viewing the travel hub as a destination in itself rather than a necessary headache, they'd love the journey a lot more — imagine the difference between boarding your plane while still riding the peace of warm-drink-sipping, baked goods, and cafe relaxation and that of pacing at your gate and filling up on airport convenience store food. As a professional travel writer of over a decade and an ex-barista, let's dig into the U.S. airports with the best coffee shops. This article is based on my personal experiences, as well as an examination of the coffee shop options at major American airports. I turned to satisfaction studies and traveler imagery of these hubs to fill in any gaps in knowledge that I may have.
Seattle-Tacoma International Airport
On top of the usual suspects, like Peet's Coffee and Costa Coffee, Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (my home airport) has a range of artsier espresso options, making it my top pick for fellow coffee snobs. Neighborhood Bubble Tea & Coffee, for example, works with local roaster Fulcrum Coffee. Together, they combine the expertise of a major world coffee city and the beautiful tropical flavors of the Filipino foodway. Here, you can expect original drinks like ube or black sesame lattes topped with black sesame cream, or the Turon Turon Black Milk Tea — it comes with banana syrup, jackfruit, and brown sugar.
Meanwhile, longtime Emerald City names like Caffé D'arte and Dilettante Mocha Café offer some seriously good baked goods that are bound to remind travelers that Seattle bagels are choice. If you've got a sweet tooth, go to Dilettante for chocolate. If you're craving something savory for your travel day, check out the grilled sandwiches at Caffé D'arte. If your priority is a good place to sit, the mocha specialist has got the upper hand, thanks to its position in the central terminal with massive windows.
Los Angeles International Airport
The Los Angeles International Airport, or LAX, is one of the biggest airports out there, and the coffee options are likewise sizable. This California icon has one of the best airport coffee shop lineups for those who need variety. I know that's not everyone's thing on a travel day. But if you're like me and still want lots to choose from at the airport, even if it takes longer to narrow down, come to LAX.
While classic cafes like Peet's Coffee and Starbucks are present, I love that the Los Angeles hub has plenty of California native brands that have set up shop. This diverse array includes Klatch Coffee, Lamill Coffee, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, Alfred, and Urth Caffe & Bar. If you're picking one based on the coffee, those who have a sweet tooth should check out the Cookie Butter Latte from The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf. If you're trying to narrow down the best coffee shop at LAX based on atmosphere, however, it's Urth Caffe & Bar. The warmth, plentiful seating, and open space make for a great spot to chill and enjoy some healthy West Coast comfort food.
Tampa International Airport
Other than my home airport in Seattle, Tampa International is the airport I most frequent. I have no complaints, as it's home to colorful art, Columbia Café (a more modern branch of one of the best century-old restaurants in the U.S.), and diverse coffee shops. When it comes to the latter, there are many fantastic options in this stunning hub — from Starbucks (there's even a sleek Starbucks Evenings location) and European darling Illy, to local coffee names like Bay Coffee & Tea Company, Buddy Brew, and Café con Leche.
Among the many things I like about Tampa's airport coffee shops here is that the major chain cafes, like the aforementioned Starbucks Evenings site, feel as enticing as the local roasters. That way, those who rely on familiar brands for comfort while traveling don't have to settle for tired franchises. Alternatively, those who are more adventurous or want to support local businesses don't have to search too long for Floridian coffee shops. It's a win-win, and great if you're traveling with a group with varied priorities.
O'Hare International Airport
Situated in Chicago, O'Hare International Airport is not only one of the world's busiest airports, but is also deeply rooted in Chicago's history. Originally called "Orchard Field" in 1945, it was renamed in 1949 in honor of a naval aviator from Chicago who won the Medal of Honor. This legacy of celebrating the Windy City is going strong today, as here, you can find local coffee and unique food from Illinois.
What makes O'Hare International Airport one of the best airports for coffee shops is the range. Supplementing Dunkin' sites, typical airport markets, and Starbucks are a wide variety of lovely spots to grab a cup of joe if you want something more unique. Café Descartes or Berghoff Café are great if you're looking for a quality classic latte. Meanwhile, you can find home-roasted coffee and cozy food from Chicago's Southside at Veteran Roasters (it's partnered with Brown Sugar Bakery). For sustainable travelers like me, check out Metropolis Coffee Company, a Chicago brand that serves fair-trade coffee and local pastries.
Daniel K. Inouye International Airport
Although Honolulu's airport isn't filled with loads of coffee shops, its offerings still shine. It's no wonder, as Hawaii is world-renowned for volcanic Kona coffee. Though other varieties of coffee were experimented with during the early 1800s, it wasn't until 1892 that the industry got legs. This was the year that a sugar farmer named Herman Weidemann planted Guatemala's Typica coffee on the Big Island. Known as "Guatemalan," this coffee's name was changed in the 1990s by locals to "Kona Typica" to better reflect the island's region where it was grown. This came a decade after the coffee renaissance in the 1980s, when the sugar cane fields of Hawaii were replaced with the rare coffee.
This is a rich history — while the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport coffee shop lineup isn't large, any traveler who appreciates Hawaiian or coffee heritage will be obsessed with this hub, regardless. Based on this Kona success story, the airport's Royal Kona Coffee is the place to go. Here, you can enjoy distinctly Hawaiian drinks, like the coconut and macadamia nut-flavored Hawaiian Latte. Whichever you pick, you can savor it with lush views of the island's palms and jungle-blanketed hills outside the large windows.
Austin-Bergstrom International Airport
While the nearby Dallas airport fast food scene is famously massive, its neighbor in Austin offers plenty more indie options. The espresso purveyor lineup here reflects that. For this reason, Austin-Bergstrom International Airport is one of the U.S. airports with the best coffee shops. This is especially for travelers who want to shop and eat local, even when they're on the move.
Here, places like Caffe Medici and Jo's Coffee — which Visit Austin calls "a classic for a reason" — represent Austin's eclectic roaster scene. If you want to turn slightly south for flavor, you can try the airport location of Ruta Maya from Chiapas, Mexico. Meanwhile, you can find Cuvee Coffee, an Austin coffee name, served at Half Moon Empanadas. Travelers who want something quick and familiar will appreciate that, on top of these regional names, there are still a Starbucks and a Caribou Coffee in the airport that they can rely on.
Portland International Airport
Due to the shared love of espresso and Pacific Northwest culture, Portland International Airport — or PDX — feels like a little sister airport for us Seattleites. If you've been to the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, you'll like this hub to the south, too. However, PDX has a woodsier atmosphere, perhaps due to the locally sourced forest wood roof. Between this design feature, the many plants, and art, Portland's airport is perfect for travelers who are all about cozy vibes or reveling in a sense of place while away from home.
PDX exclusively plays host to Upper Left coffee shops. Here, travelers can sample Portland's best at places like Blue Star Donuts, Good Coffee, Portland Coffee Roasters, and Stumptown Coffee. Even the more familiar names, such as Starbucks and Peet's Coffee, are from the northern West Coast.
My fellow coffee enthusiasts will especially love Portland Coffee Roasters for the quality cortados. I like the pre-security location since it's more spacious, but any of the stands past that are great, too. It's a shop that plays right into the fact that Portland is home to, yes, the best Pacific Northwest sandwiches, but also some of the best coffee.
Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport
This northern Midwest hub is among the U.S. airports with the best coffee shops due to its emphasis on quality, and it's no wonder. Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport sits in an underrated foodie region, as emphasized by famous Anthony Bourdain Minneapolis comments. In fact, this hub ranked as the number one mega airport in the 2025 passenger satisfaction study from J.D. Power.
Even the chain coffee shop offerings at this airport are marvelous. Joe & The Juice, for example, is my favorite coffee chain for its silky cappuccinos, vegan options, sandwiches, and vibrant fruit juices made fresh. This Copenhagen brand's location in the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport features cozy seating and large windows, so it's a great place to post up between flights.
Otherwise, check out People's Organic for organic and locally-sourced menus and fantastic airfield views. The customizable coffee model at Roasting Plant is perfect for those who are all about the espresso — pick your own blend to be roasted on-site before brewing. Meanwhile, Angel Food sells Folly Coffee's perfectly nutty drip made from Minnesota-roasted, small-batch beans.
San Diego International Airport
The earliest memory I have of being in an airport as a child takes place in my Grandpa's local San Diego International Airport, so this is a special hub for me, but the coffee shops delight me as an adult. It's got a great roundup of your Starbucks, Peet's Coffee, Illy-serving cafes, and other bigger coffee shops for travelers looking for something reliably familiar.
However, I want to call out two local stars: Pannikin Coffee & Tea and Lofty Coffee. Lofty Coffee sells gourmet espresso roasted nearby in Encinitas. The airport location is situated in the updated Terminal 1, which had a ribbon-cutting ceremony in September 2025. Meanwhile, in Terminal 2, Pannikin brews small-batch coffee built on over five decades of business (It was also born in Encinitas). Either of these coffee shops is a good cafe brand to patronize at the airport for travelers who are curious about the food and coffee scene in San Diego, one of the top American college towns for food.
Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport
Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport is well-loved. In the aforementioned 2025 J.D. Power passenger satisfaction study, it ranked third for top mega airports. At this Southwest hub, travelers craving something familiar can indulge in all the Starbucks, Dunkin', and Peet's Coffee they could ever ask for. There are three Peet's locations and a whopping six Starbucks cafes, so, in terms of having plenty of familiar chain locations to pick from, Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport is for sure one of the best airports for coffee shops.
That's not to say that specialty names are missing from the hub's footprint. Cartel Roasting Co. in Terminal 4, for example, has a great specialty: pour-overs. As the daughter of an ex-barista and having been one myself for many years, this is a thing of dreams. Pour-overs are a fantastic way to showcase the espresso's flavor, so it's great for people who love their coffee strong and black. It feels impossible to find airport pour-over coffee shops, so this alone makes Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport a winner for me.
Otherwise, Sip Coffee & Beer offers local small-batch craft roasts, and The Refuge, Olive & Ivy, and La Madeleine Country French Café serve specialty coffee. Any of these is the perfect stop to hit before heading out to the city for some of the famously delicious Phoenix taco spots.
Denver International Airport
The Denver International Airport is striking, to say the least. Framed by the Rocky Mountains, the hub looks like ginormous white tents rising out of the Colorado plains. This design was inspired by both the snowy peaks and the historic teepees that once dotted the state's wilderness. As the largest airport in the country and third-largest in the world, the coffee shop selection is likewise sizeable and Colorado-informed. Expect high-quality, as the airport's dining is award-winning.
Aviano Coffee serves some lovely espresso, specialty nitro cold brew, and Askinosie Chocolate. Head to the C Gate location neighboring Bar Dough, one of the best Denver airport restaurants. You can also try Kabod Coffee, a Denver-based brand that crafts organic coffee into solid espresso beverages that can make any airport day cozy (pro tip: head to the spacious Jeppesen Terminal Kabod Coffee location). Finally, Novo Coffee, Dazbog Coffee, and Teatulia Tea & Coffee Bar all offer their own strengths when it comes to coffee culture, and great before your adventures in Denver — home to some of the best wood-fired pizza.
Nashville International Airport
Nashville International Airport is one of the airports with the best coffee shops for travelers who want a sip of Tennessee culture. The region's best is front and center at this fun airport, serving up specialty brews that showcase craftsmanship, heritage, and coffee expertise. It's a great prelude for any trips into the city, which might include visiting great celebrity bars in Nashville.
For my fellow sustainable travelers, come to 8th & Roast Coffee Co., home to ethical espresso provided by fair-trade farmers. Meanwhile, anyone with a sweet tooth will appreciate Barista Parlor's local pastries and signature coffee or Green Beans Coffee Co.'s gourmet drinks. However, I especially want to celebrate the presence of Bongo Java and Kijiji Coffee House. Respectively, these are the city's oldest coffee company and the Nashville region's first African American-run coffee shop. Needless to say, the coffee shops at Nashville International Airport are noteworthy and reflective of the city's past.
San Francisco International Airport
San Francisco is known for its dining, from the famous organic restaurant scene to some of the best food halls in the U.S. I'm happy to see that the coffee shops at its local San Francisco International Airport align with this great culinary reputation. This hub is the best airport for coffee for those who are curious about the city's food traditions, Northern California's coffee culture, or sustainability.
To accommodate whichever end of that spectrum one might fall on, I recommend that travelers check out the San Francisco International Airport's Bay Area-based businesses that serve up sustainably-sourced coffee. Equator Coffees and Ritual Coffee are among them. The former is B-Corp certified and familiar to San Franciscans — the brand serves its coffee across 12 neighborhood cafes. The latter's founder was inspired by Seattle's Vivace and works with smallholder farmers, so the coffee is both very true to the West Coast and conscious. Furthermore, both of these gems are women-founded.
Miami International Airport
At this award-winning mega hub, the coffee choices are as good as the local ocean views. Miami International Airport offers big chain options like Starbucks, Illy, and Peet's Coffee, but it's the smaller names that have my eye, like Café Versailles, Guava & Java, Juan Valdez Café, and Sergio's Cuban. As a result, the airport is a crowd-pleasing option for groups who are vacationing in or flying out of Florida and want both familiar and Sunshine State coffee shops to choose from.
The Latin influences are strong here, so if that part of Florida's heritage entices a traveler's buds, Miami International Airport is for sure the airport with the best coffee shops for them. The cortados, for example, are made with Cuban espresso at Café Versailles, which has a whopping five locations at the Miami airport. Meanwhile, travelers can find pure Colombian coffee at Juan Valdez Café in the North Terminal at Concourse D. If you're a guava fanatic like me, look no further than the namesake guava pastries at Guava & Java in the Central Terminal at Concourses G and F. My advice? Sample a little bit of everything before heading out to the beaches, cafes, and late-night restaurants in Miami.
Methodology
For this story, I reviewed the coffee shop lineups at every one of the United States' top 40 major airports (even those that I've been to multiple times). This was a lengthy process, but as it seems that airport shops are always swapping in and out, I wanted to make sure that this was accurate. In the end, I included the 14 airports with the best coffee shops.
As a bit of a coffee snob (I'm an ex-barista and Seattle local, after all), I define a great coffee shop as one that serves high-quality espresso. Bonus points if they practice sustainability, celebrate local heritage, have an inclusive menu, serve food, good views, or offer plenty of seating. To assess this, I pulled on my experiences as a travel writer with these spots, a review of airport websites, and photos of the menus and shops themselves from places like Yelp, TripAdvisor, and Google.