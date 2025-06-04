11 Rare Coffees Only The Lucky Few Get To Taste In Their Lifetimes

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

To some people, coffee is simply a tasty cup of brown water, milk, and sugar that gives them the motivation to power through each day. For others, it's an art, where each distinct coffee-growing region lays out a different palate of flavors and complex aromas, and the processing methods of coffee beans showcase their natural bitter, sweet, and earthy nuances. For those folks steeped in the intricate underbelly of the coffee world, rare varieties — whether from a hyper-specific growing region or renowned farm — are something to strive toward.

To be clear, just because a coffee is elusive and expensive doesn't necessarily mean that it's objectively better than your favorite joe from your local roaster. Nevertheless, the special varieties in this list — all of which are priced accurately as of June 2025 — offer a fascinating glimpse into the world of coffee cultivation and processing, highlighting why the industry is so highly regarded. It's not just about coffee's delicious flavor and unmatched ability to jumpstart our day — it's the dedication of farmers, creative harvesting and processing practices, and the venerable legacy of the humble bean that makes coffee the drink with the largest cult following.

As a longtime professional barista and coffee expert, I've spent years exploring the depths of the coffee universe — from perfecting espresso shots to uncovering the rarest beans on the planet. So join me in a journey that spans the entire globe to uncover some holy grail brews, learn what makes them so precious, and find out if they're more accessible than their coveted reputation lets on.