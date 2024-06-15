What To Expect When Drinking One Of The Rarest Coffees In The World

In addition to being one of the most rare kinds of drinks you can try, Kopi Luwak is also one of the priciest kinds of coffee you can pour into a cup. To make this special brew, coffee beans are passed through a Asian palm civet that Indonesians call a Luwak. The palm civet are known for their ability to find the ripest coffee cherries to eat. Once these prime coffee cherries are passed through the animal's system, the excreted beans are collected, cleaned, dried, and roasted like any other kind of coffee bean that is then ground and brewed.

What is interesting about this particular kind of coffee is that the resulting java is sweet and earthy in taste. Enzymes in the animals' stomachs round out the acidity of the coffee beans, and aromatic cups offer delightfully subtle coffee flavor notes of chocolate and fruit. The exact taste of this kind of coffee can't be replicated by any other means of production.