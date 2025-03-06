The 7 Growing Regions Coffee Fanatics Should Know About

In America's not-so-distant past, making coffee at home typically involved big round tins of Maxwell House, Folgers, and a handful of other supermarket-style brands. The beans almost always came pre-ground, with little variations, options, or details about growing regions or coffee characteristics. Fast forward a few decades, and coffee rivals wine in its nuances, tasting notes, roast levels, and wide range of production methods. But at its very core, the intricacies of coffee come down to one primary thing: The origins of the beans.

It's a big, wide world out there, and the beans brewing in countless home kitchens likely crossed oceans and continents to fill our cups. Seven primary coffee-growing regions cultivate coffee characteristics based on things like geography, soil composition, climate, altitude, sunshine, and seasonal rainfall, collectively comprising the overall terroir in which coffee beans thrive. All of that, plus unique farming and processing techniques, influences the flavor and coffee profiles we've grown to love.

Coffee-bean ecospheres range wildly from jungles to deserts, tropical islands, remote mountains, volcano slopes, and more. They span an estimated 70 coffee-growing countries clustering within what's known as the Bean Belt, sometimes referred to as the Coffee Belt. This global wonder-world of java cradles almost 25 million acres situated between the Tropics of Cancer and Capricorn, between 25 degrees north and 30 degrees south of the equator – all with ideal climates and conditions for growing coffee. For anyone in pursuit of brew perfection, here's a deep-dive into those regions — and how they affect "what's up in the cup."