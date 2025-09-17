The Bustling Coastal City That Eats More Late-Night Food Than Anywhere Else, According To A New Report
Every foodie needs a late-night bite sometimes, whether it's to soak up rounds of margaritas or satisfy a craving that strikes before bed. However, some places have a much bigger evening dining scene than others, and in a recent survey by Toast regarding late-night eating trends in the U.S., it was Miami, Florida, that emerged as the top city for dishing out food after dark.
The outlet polled 850 restaurant customers to find the country's biggest hotspots for evening eats, and in 2024, Miami racked up 50% more dining transactions after 10 p.m. than the average American city. It beat out runners-up like Charlotte, North Carolina, and Dallas, Texas, by 18% and 21%, respectively. The entire state of Florida is no slouch in this category either, as Toast also reported that restaurants in the Sunshine State make 62% more sales by volume after 10 p.m. compared to eateries in other frontrunner states like Texas, Ohio, and New York.
Miami's restaurant scene is more than robust enough to support the statistics. In the survey, 43% of participants said that they mainly eat out late so they can spend time with friends, and (perhaps, unsurprisingly) bars see the most business after dark in major U.S. cities. Most of the best Miami rooftop restaurants for dining with a view are sky bars, which have become a huge presence in a city already famous for its nightlife. It's no wonder why Miami residents get together over cocktails and small plates so often.
Miami's late-night eateries offer something for everyone
Scarfing down munchies after drinking too much is a stereotype of late-night eating, but Miami has its share of refined restaurants that serve food way after the sun goes down. Some of the toughest restaurant reservations to get in Miami include Michelin-starred spots like the Italian-inspired Boia De in Little Haiti and the Korean barbecue joint COTE Miami Steakhouse (which happens to stay open until midnight on the weekends).
This isn't to say that cheap, delicious food and drink slingers are inferior to Miami's loftiest restaurants, nor are they sparse. On the less expensive side, the famed South Beach is replete with food trucks; humble delis slinging Cuban sandwiches; countless Latin and Caribbean eateries; and crowd-pleasing dessert spots where you can satisfy a craving for $15 or less. After all, a lot of us would rather have an ice cream cone or delectable pastry after 1 a.m. instead of a taco or slice of pizza.
Gorgeous scenery certainly doesn't hurt a city's dining scene, either. Those who prefer natural landscapes to neon lights have their pick of the best waterfront restaurants in Miami, and many spots around Biscayne Bay take advantage of the fresh seafood available in the area. Given that it hits pretty much every base for every type of late-night diner, we wouldn't be surprised if Miami still rules the charts after next year's nighttime dining round-up.