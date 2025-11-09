15 Best Restaurants In The US For Wood-Fired Pizzas
There's a certain poetry to wood-fired pizza. From the way the delicate dough chars and balloons in crisp bubbles, to the hearty bake in the high heat, to the manner in which the fire infuses earthy flavors into the toppings, this genre of pie is pure art. As a travel and food writer for a decade and ex-chef, I couldn't be a bigger fan.
I've explored all 48 lower states, and I make it a point to try two things wherever I go: local sandwiches and local pizza. Pizza holds a special place in my heart, as growing up in a family of seven, it was one of the few dishes that was affordable and that everyone loved. Sharing wood-fired pizzas, getting to dine side by side with even the pickiest of my siblings, was priceless. I treasure these memories even today.
So, let's explore the 15 best wood-fired pizzas in the United States and where to get them. As a massive pie enthusiast, many of these are based on my personal favorites. However, I've also consulted locals and turned to highly reviewed, award-winning restaurants serving this type of pizza to fill in the gaps.
Jack's Wood-Fired Oven in Logan, Utah
Utah's food scene is criminally underrated. I've had some of the best meals of my life in this state, the wood-fired pizza at Jack's among them. Situated in my birthplace of Logan, Jack's Wood-Fired Oven is the perfect spot to fuel up after your Logan Canyon hikes (I cannot recommend Crimson Trail enough), Utah State University pop-in, or other Cache Valley adventures.
Expect phenomenal wood-fired crust, regional topping options like honey and huckleberries, artisan beer, and an idyllic downtown location. My favorite pie is the Birds and Bees pizza. Piled high with mozzarella, raw honey, huckleberries, thyme, asiago, and huckleberry chicken, I replace the chicken with mushrooms for a woodland bite. The huckleberries are the true magic here, offering a taste of northern Utah's mountain landscapes while providing a sweet balance to the salty bite. Otherwise, pick any other of the fruit-topped pizzas, as those are by far the best.
(435) 754-7523
256 Main St, Logan, UT 84321
Local Myth Pizza in Chelan, Washington
Lake Chelan is a playground for Pacific Northwest locals, offering sparkling water, endless wineries, and a true rarity in the north: hot summer days. My family and I visited a lot growing up, making the trek across the Cascades for epic swimming and incredible food — and our go-to eatery was Local Myth Pizza.
The namesake Margherita Myth is the best Margherita I've ever had. There's a gorgeous contrast between the charred crust, creamy mozzarella, salty parmigiano, nutty pecorino, and bright toppings like marinara, grape tomatoes, cracked black pepper, extra virgin olive oil, sea salt, and fresh garlic. But the real showstopper is heaping ribbons of basil. There was nothing better than walking over with my family from the lake, still sore from swimming all day, to fill our bellies with this beautiful pizza. It's heartwarming, a little floral, and so vibrant. I'm a massive tomato fan, so I just can't recommend this wood-fired pizza place enough.
(509) 682-2914
122 S Emerson St, Chelan, WA 98816
Milkflower in Queens, New York
I spent a brief period working in the city, and this was my favorite weeknight dinner spot. Astoria's Milkflower is my favorite of the New York City borough's pizza places. In fact, I believe it serves the best wood-fired pie in the whole city. It's just that good.
Milkflower is both a hip and underrated place to enjoy pizza — you won't run into tourists here. And all of the pies are just unbelievable. For me, the real showstopper is the egg-topped, brussels sprout-studded, truffle oil-drenched Van Dammer, a pizza I think about on a weekly basis. It's stunning and offers such a luxurious bite. I also recommend the Stun Dunn, if you, like me, can't get enough of onions. The Wu-Tang Clam, Chico Verde, and Queen are also ridiculously good. If you want to stay on the wood-fired kick, you can even order delicious wood-fired vegetables as a nice starter.
(718) 204-1300
34-12 31st Ave, Astoria, NY 11106
Fortunato in Roanoke, Virginia
Virginia's farm-to-table, wine, and seafood game is strong, but many out-of-staters don't realize that the pizza is just as great as these other, more famous categories. I was lucky enough to live in this state on and off for years, and so I've tried plenty of fantastic pies. However, the best wood-fired pizza in Virginia can be found at Fortunato in Roanoke, Virginia.
The crust and sauce here are the real stars — in fact, when I was vegan for years, Fortunato was the first place that I tried cheeseless pizza (upon special request), and it completely changed the way I viewed pizza. The sauce used to be my least favorite part, but as it turned out, I just hadn't tried pizzas with sauce as good as Fortunato's. But if you are a die-hard cheese fan, order the Margherita as-is. It's outstanding. And, like all of the dishes here, it exudes what the restaurant calls "Neapolitan soul. Appalachian heart."
(540) 400-7315
104 Kirk Ave SW, Roanoke, VA 24011
Comet Ping Pong in Washington D.C.
As someone who lived in the area for years on and off, I have quite a few favorite Washington D.C. pizza joints, but Comet Ping Pong stands out. Between the games and the colorful vibes, it's got a perfect atmosphere for large families like mine and college kids looking to chill after class. And, as an adult, I just really love the way that community, fun, and great pizza come together. Believe me, it's worth a trip.
Comet Ping Pong produces its own tomato sauce seasonally using Oigo Orchard's organic tomatoes from Pennsylvania, so you know it's good. The Steel Wills, with creamy ricotta, earthy spinach, and briny Kalamata olives, is outstanding. I also love the smokiness of the aptly named The Smoky pizza, which has olive oil, smoky mushrooms, mozzarella, melted onions, garlic, and smoked mozzarella. It also has bacon, but, in true Pacific Northwest fashion, I replace it with potatoes for a meatless, yet equally smoky bite.
(202) 364-0404
5037 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC 20008
Pizza Brutta in Madison, Wisconsin
I will always stand by my statement that Madison, one of the best American college towns, is the country's most underrated capital city. Besides the lake views, museums, and great walking, the food is a main reason for my love of this northern Midwest icon. And Wisconsin is famously all about cheese, so where better to find some great wood-fired pizza?
Pizza Brutta is the place to go. Serving up the most delicious wood-fired, Neapolitan pizzas, this spot crafts homemade mozzarella, tops its pies with local ingredients, and offers the coziest setting for a night out. The Market Bianca pizza is luscious, with honey-roasted squash, caramelized onions, rosemary, fontina, Parmesan, and pine nuts. Meanwhile, the Cremini offers a beautifully meaty choice for mushroom lovers like myself. But if you can't get enough of marinara, I highly recommend the Market Rossa for a taste of what's freshest.
(608) 257-2120
1805 Monroe St, Madison, WI 53711
Luna Valley Farm in Decorah, Iowa
To be honest, I haven't tried many outstanding pizzas in the Midwest, as I tend to gravitate toward vegetable-forward or creatively-topped pies rather than the middle of the country's beloved red meat-heavy slices. However, Luna Valley Farm offers a massive exception. Offering a stunning oasis that honors the heartland's bounty, prairie culture, and fertile crops, this is one of the best American pizza farms out there.
This is the place to get some tasty wood-fired pizza. Topped with the freshest produce and local goodies like honey, the pizza is so good when paired with the natural wine that Luna Valley Farm sources from certified organic small farms. I love the emphasis placed on sustainability, with the wood used to bake the pizza gathered on-site and the toppings coming from local purveyors. For this reason, you can expect the freshest pies based on what ingredients are at their peak.
Luna Valley Farm is seasonal, so make sure to check its calendar before you go.
(206) 601-2508
3012 Middle Sattre Rd, Decorah, IA 52101
Flour + Water in San Francisco, California
I love how vibrant and produce-forward the San Francisco dining scene is, and it translates well in the city's pizzerias. Flour + Water is all about creative and Northern California-inspired pies, so it's perfect for those who, like me, crave imaginative wood-fired pizza. Open since 2009, the chefs have honed their pizza chops for over 15 years now.
The menu takes from, on top of Northern California influences, Italian regions. Shifting daily, the food here is as fresh as it gets. There's a red and a white option, so pick whichever strikes your fancy, but I'm partial to the tomato-heaped Pomodoro — at the time of writing, this pizza features sungold tomato, miso bagna cauda, peperonata, and buffalo mozzarella. Pair it with a vegetable-based starter, and don't skip dessert. The more you order, the better, as 1% of all sales are donated to Zero Foodprint in Flour + Water's effort to contribute to regenerative farming.
(415) 826-7000
2401 Harrison St, San Francisco, CA 94110
Razza in Jersey City, New Jersey
This joint is consistently ranked as not only the best pizza in the United States, but as one of the top spots in the world according to Italy's 50 Top Pizza rankings. With an emphasis on all things hand-crafted, Razza's wood-fired crust is to die for. And, like all the best pizzerias, the toppings are based on what's in season, so you know it's fresh and local. Razza states that "your land will tell you which ingredients to prepare" — even the flour is milled locally, the bread and butter are made in-house, and Razza grows its own yeast culture.
The menu reflects this hands-on approach. Make sure to start with the bread and butter, and one of the seasonal salads. As for the pizza, there are multiple margherita options for the purists (try the Yellow Margherita), but I recommend the Project Hazelnut and Di Natale for those who want something a little different.
(201) 356-9348
275 Grove St, Jersey City, NJ 07302
Ken's Artisan Pizza in Portland, Oregon
Consistently ranked among the best pizzerias in the world, this Portland pizza jewel (though it now has a location in Bend, Oregon, as well) stands out for its slow-fermented dough and blistered, wood-fired crusts. Open since 2006, Ken's Artisan Pizza has been recognized by all kinds of outlets, earning awards and call-outs for both its great-tasting pies and its sustainability.
The menu is beautiful. Make sure to start with the Market Salad, which, at the time of writing, involves farm greens, shaved spring veggies, charred shallots, feta, and pepitas, as well as a healthy dose of white balsamic vinaigrette. Try another vegetable-based starter before tucking into the famous pizza. As a Pacific Northwest local, I highly recommend checking out the Mushroom, which delights with mushrooms, mozzarella, fontina, pecorino, garlic, thyme, and lemon oil. But fellow fruit fanatics will love the Peach, which features unique toppings like corn crema and charred peaches.
(503) 517-9951
304 SE 28th Ave, Portland, OR 97214
Cart-Driver in Denver, Colorado
Named after Southern Italy's historic farm-to-table food carts, or "carrettiera," this Colorado spot is all about sustainable ingredients and a local touch. With multiple locations around Denver, a Colorado city known for dough, this wood-fired pizzeria is not to be missed if you, like me, are always looking for more ethical eateries to support. In fact, each month, Cart-Driver donates 100% of all proceeds from its Cocktail For A Cause orders to local nonprofits. So far, $244,000 has gone back into the community.
And the menu is just as impressive as its philanthropy. Order the Market Salad for a taste of the freshest produce and great dressings before picking a pie. The Clam could please any seafood fanatic, and the tomatoey Mariner is beautifully simple yet flavorful. I love that this pizzeria also has vegan cheese and meat options, making it inclusive for all diners. All in all, anything you order is bound to be spectacular.
Multiple locations
The Bamboo Hale at Hāna Farms in Hana, Hawaii
When it comes to farm-to-table pizzas, perhaps no one does it better than The Bamboo Hale at Hāna Farms. This Hawaiian spot serves up artisan wood-fired pizzas piled high with Maui-grown produce and meat, as well as vegetables, herbs, and chilies picked right on the farm. And it's served within a sustainable, Hawaiian-built construction based on traditional techniques, so the authenticity bleeds into the very space itself. Every Friday night, there's live music from local bands, and there's an overall sense of community penetrating the entire dining experience.
There's no wrong order, but if you want something gorgeous, try the Anuenue, or "Rainbow." This colorful concoction involves mozzarella, herbed white sauce with dill, purple sweet potato, red and yellow bell peppers, kale, green olives, and feta. If you want something simpler, try the Pine Kine, which is topped with Maui pineapple, cilantro pesto, mozzarella, and red sauce (and pancetta, but I like mine without).
(808) 248-4047
2910 Hana Highway, Hana, HI 96713
Pizzeria Mozza in Los Angeles, California
The golden, wood-fired crust is famously good at Pizzeria Mozza, a joint that manages to stand out in a sea of phenomenal Los Angeles pizza restaurants. I love the emphasis on Californian ingredients, sustainability, and balanced flavors. My mother's whole side of the family is from California, so I grew up with these ingredients — I can vouch for the authenticity at play, as the menu looks like an elevated version of things I'd eat in my grandpa's San Diego kitchen.
Try the rustic Honeynut Squash, topped with gruyere, caramelized onions, pepitas, and sage. Or, for something bright, order the Burrata, which dazzles with squash blossoms, tomato, and extra virgin olive oil. The Napoletana, with tomato, mozzarella di bufala, olives, anchovies, chiles, and fried capers, is also a beautiful choice for those craving something with a lot of umami. Just save room for dessert, as the sweets range from gorgeous apple crisps to floats to key lime pies.
(323) 297-0101
641 Highland Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90036
Penelope in Tucson, Arizona
Penelope is a Southwest star in the world of pizza. Listed among the top 50 pizzerias in the country by 50 Top Pizza and among Yelp's 2025 top 100 U.S. restaurants of all genres, this Tucson icon is not to be underestimated. Though relatively new, popping up during the 2020 DIY pizza kit craze, Penelope now serves some of the most beloved wood-fired pies on the continent.
The menu is bright, ranging from classics to modern twists. Start with the Mixed & Marinated Olives and the Penelope House Salad, which offers smoked mozzarella, arugula, basil, red onion, and house balsamic for a salty, yet fresh bite. The Margherita is a house favorite, featuring house red sauce, basil, extra virgin olive oil, and lemon Parmesan for a modern twist on a timeless classic.
Whatever you do, just don't skip dessert, as the house-made olive oil cake with vanilla whip is ridiculously good.
(520) 633-5571
800 N Kolb Rd, Tucson, AZ 85710
Serious Pie in Seattle, Washington
Serious Pie is the best pizza in Seattle. I grew up coming here with my family, and after years of living away, it was the first pizza I ordered when I moved back as an adult. The pizzeria has kept alive the magic of the Emerald City in the late 1990s and early 2000s, when the organic and slow food movement was all the rage. With multiple locations around the city, the downtown site was my family's go-to for rainy days in the heart of Seattle. But if you want a slower pace and Viking vibes, try Ballard. Regardless of where you go, you're in for fantastic pizza peppered with local produce and cheeses.
For a literal taste of Puget Sound, try the Penn Cove Clam pizza, complete with lemon thyme. But, if you're a tuber-topped pizza lover like me, the Yukon Gold potato, pecorino romano, and rosemary pizza is for you. Order your pie with house-made lemonade and you're set.
Multiple locations
Methodology
As a travel and food writer for a decade, I've had countless pizzas in every contiguous state in the country. I also grew up traveling constantly, so I have plenty of favorites, and I was thrilled to work them into this ranking. I'm always in a battle with myself over whether or not I prefer coal-oven or wood-fired pizza, so writing this story revived my passion for the latter.
To fill in the gaps, I turned to international and national pizza rankings, as well as online reviews on the likes of Yelp, Google Reviews, and more. I prioritized pizzerias that had a lot of reviews from locals that were at least 4.5 stars. For these, I assessed praise over the crust, the freshness of the toppings, and the setting (I always say having a strong sense of place is almost as important as a strong menu when it comes to great dining). I paid special attention to those that offered local produce, farm-fresh cheeses, and house-made sides to shine a light on restaurants serving up the highest-quality bites.