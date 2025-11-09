15 Best Restaurants In The US For Wood-Fired Pizzas

There's a certain poetry to wood-fired pizza. From the way the delicate dough chars and balloons in crisp bubbles, to the hearty bake in the high heat, to the manner in which the fire infuses earthy flavors into the toppings, this genre of pie is pure art. As a travel and food writer for a decade and ex-chef, I couldn't be a bigger fan.

I've explored all 48 lower states, and I make it a point to try two things wherever I go: local sandwiches and local pizza. Pizza holds a special place in my heart, as growing up in a family of seven, it was one of the few dishes that was affordable and that everyone loved. Sharing wood-fired pizzas, getting to dine side by side with even the pickiest of my siblings, was priceless. I treasure these memories even today.

So, let's explore the 15 best wood-fired pizzas in the United States and where to get them. As a massive pie enthusiast, many of these are based on my personal favorites. However, I've also consulted locals and turned to highly reviewed, award-winning restaurants serving this type of pizza to fill in the gaps.