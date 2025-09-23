The Most Popular Pizzas At Los Angeles' Top-Rated Spot

New Yorkers might not want to hear this, but Los Angeles is a pizza town, and an excellent one at that. Yelp Elites (who are trusted reviewers) ranked LA's Bestia second out of its best 100 U.S. pizza spots. Here, wood-burning-oven fired pizzas reign supreme, thanks to three-day fermented pizza dough and incredible ingredients. Customers' favorite pizza? The unusual Spicy Lamb Sausage pizza is a bestseller according to the owner, with fresh mozzarella, mint leaves, tomato confit, sliced serrano peppers, and Grana Padano cheese, which is similar to parmesan.

Part of the beauty of Bestia's approach to pizza is the simplicity of ingredients; it's rare to see a pizza on the menu with more than five different items. Other top-rated Bestia favorites include a classic Margherita pizza, simple yet outstanding with San Marzano tomatoes, mozzarella, basil, and olive oil; a Burrata pizza with sweet-yet-briny Castelvetrano olives and fermented chiles; and a Sage and Mortadella pizza with caciocavallo cheese and aged balsamic. Fermenting the pizza dough lends a more developed flavor that's reminiscent of sourdough, and cooking the pizzas in a wood-fired oven gives the crust delightful spots of blistering and char along the edges.

While the menu does vary seasonally, the majority of the beloved pizzas are permanent fixtures, although the spicy lamb topping wasn't on the menu at the time of writing but it could easily make a comeback.