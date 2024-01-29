20 Best Restaurants In Los Angeles For Large Groups
Group dining can be a challenge in a big city like Los Angeles. Whether you're celebrating a special occasion like a birthday or simply want to plan a fun outing with your favorite coworkers, finding a restaurant that can accommodate a large party takes a lot of skill. First and foremost, having a reservation is always key. Since some LA eateries make it impossible to even get a reservation for two, this is especially important when dining with five or more. Luckily, LA is home to several top-notch eateries that don't make group dining such a hassle — from BYOB Italian joints to casual seafood establishments with counter service. Though some will still require a reservation, others are more laid-back and have large enough dining spaces for you to just walk in.
Taking into account our personal experience, local expertise, and professional reviews, these are the 20 best restaurants in Los Angeles for bigger groups, no matter what you're celebrating or craving.
1. Parks BBQ
Korean cuisine
(213) 380-1717
955 S Vermont Ave Ste G, Los Angeles, CA 90006
Got a longing for Korean barbecue? Parks BBQ is an LA Koreatown staple that offers the traditional experience. Spacious tables are abundant, and the ones that fit six people have two grills to allow patrons to spread out when cooking the meats and veggies and still enjoy the food comfortably. From juicy galbi to prime beef tongue, there are tons of different cuts to explore. Since there are so many different options, this is the perfect place to take your friends who have never tried Korean barbecue, but seasoned goers will also be impressed. Enjoy sipping the alcoholic beverage of your choice — sake, wine, or beer — while you mingle with your group and cook up a storm.
2. Bestia
Italian cuisine
(213) 514-5724
2121 E 7th Pl, Los Angeles, CA 90021
If you're hoping to plan a more upscale and elevated outing for your group, Bestia should be at the top of your list. For starters, parties of nine to 25 people can be accommodated on its beautiful outdoor terrace — covered and heated. The terrace sits next to the dining room, which once used to be a warehouse, giving it a rustic yet modern appeal that sets the scene for a lively dinner in Downtown Los Angeles.
The menu focuses on Italian classics with a modern twist, and if you're visiting with a group, you'll be able to order more to try. Start with the beef tartare, roasted bone marrow, and spicy mussels before moving on to a variety of wood-fired pizzas and handmade pastas. The margherita pizza is a classic that never gets old, but the spicy lamb sausage pie has the perfect amount of heat and flavor.
3. Wurstküche Restaurant Venice Beach
German cuisine
(213) 687-4444
625 Lincoln Blvd, Venice, CA 90291
Authentic German cuisine can be hard to come by in LA. Thankfully, Wurstküche Restaurant Venice Beach always delivers. This Westside eatery has an industrial vibe with vast communal tables, allowing large groups to gather while scarfing down some savory sausages. There is also an outdoor patio with spacious picnic tables if the main dining area is too busy. The remarkable grilled sausages are the highlight of the menu, and they are all served inside a freshly baked roll and topped with your favorite additions. On top of classics like the hot Italian and bratwurst, there is also an exotic section on its menu for wild sausage flavors, such as rattlesnake and rabbit, duck and bacon, and pheasant with herbs de Provence.
4. The Rose Venice
California cuisine
(310) 399-0711
220 Rose Ave, Venice, CA 90291
The Rose Venice is one the best places for groups to gather over good food and cocktails on the Westside. The massive space fuses indoor and outdoor dining, and there are tons of shared tables both inside and outside. Its outdoor main dining room can seat 200 guests alone. While reservations are heavily encouraged, the restaurant boasts walk-in space is always available. The Rose Venice also accepts private and semi-private dining requests.
If you're looking to take a big group out for lunch, this establishment is always a hit. The farm-to-table food translates beautifully into the California-inspired menu, featuring tasty bites like bluefin tuna crudo, shaved fennel salad, and wood-fired shishito peppers. Explore outstanding offerings like cacio e pepe eggs and birria chilaquiles. Leave the coffee, tea, and fresh juice for your mornings and opt for the innovative cocktails during happy hour with your coworkers.
5. Maccheroni Republic
Italian cuisine
(213) 346-9725
332 S Broadway, Los Angeles, CA 90013
Located in a charming corner of DTLA, Maccheroni Republic is a unique Italian joint that allows you to bring your own alcohol to enjoy alongside the solid array of handmade pastas, which are made fresh daily. The chill atmosphere and spacious dining areas ensure that there are plenty of spots to post up with your group. One of the coolest things about dining at Maccheroni Republic is that all the grains used are organically and sustainably grown, resulting in a farm-fresh flavor in every bite. There truly is a pasta dish for every kind of diner, but some local favorites include the signature Maccheroni and cheese, spaghetti and meatballs, and seafood linguine.
6. Farmhouse Kitchen Thai Cuisine
Thai cuisine
www.farmhousethai.com/los-angeles
(323) 592-3999
5560 W Adams Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90016
Thai is the ultimate crowd-pleaser, making it a great option when trying to find a cuisine that everyone will like. It's comforting, diverse, and vegetarian-friendly. Farmhouse Kitchen Thai Cuisine features cozy booths, a colorful floral interior, and a charming outdoor patio. Starters are always a must when getting Thai food, and the restaurant has perfected several starters like the crispy egg rolls, farmhouse wings, and Ahi scoops. If you're partial to rice, the noodles are some of the most popular items on the menu, and between the pad see you and the pad kee mao, you'll be thoroughly satisfied. The special blue jasmine rice is also worth ordering on the side.
7. Le Great Outdoor
Mediterranean, French, California cuisine
(323) 740-7931
2525 Michigan Ave a3, Santa Monica, CA 90404
Le Great Outdoor has brought a brand new kind of outdoor dining to Los Angeles. Located in Santa Monica, dining at Le Great Outdoor feels more like feasting at your chef friend's backyard barbecue rather than eating at an actual restaurant. The picnic tables can accommodate large parties, but if you're visiting with more than 10 people, email in advance to make arrangements.
Considering all of the produce and seafood are sourced from local farmer's markets, you can expect the menu to change regularly, but you'll always find a theme of French and Mediterranean fare. Fresh vegetables and skewers are cooked over an open flame, and classic appetizers like hummus and mussels are also available.
8. Mariscos Za Za Zá
Mexican cuisine
1995 Blake Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90039
Despite its casual, half-service setting, Mariscos Za Za Zá serves high-quality seafood in the heart of Frogtown. Under the same ownership as the neighboring Loreto, Mariscos Za Za Zá has a charming patio where groups of all sizes can find their own tables and pull together as many chairs as necessary. The menu is limited, but it's worth ordering one of everything, especially when dining with several others. The yellowtail tostada boasts tender pieces of fish that literally melt in your mouth, and the shrimp aguachile is the ideal combo of fresh and spicy. Though they're a bit heavier than the other items on the menu, the Frogtown fries topped with shrimp, lobster mayonnaise, red onion, tomato, cilantro, and peppers are a true highlight.
9. Loreto
Mexican cuisine
1991 Blake Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90039
Right around the corner from Mariscos Za Za Zá is none other than Loreto, which is sort of like the more upscale counterpart. In addition to offering indoor dining and table service, Loreto also has a much bigger menu, making it a better spot for large groups seeking a filling sit-down meal. However, note that it only opens for business in the evenings. The bay scallop ceviche is fresh and tropical, as is the zesty papaya ceviche. You'll also want to order a few different tostadas to try, along with the octopus skewers. If you're a fan of cooked fish, the branzino is a large and shareable entrée that is served with black beans, rice, tortillas, avocado, onions, quesadillas, and a variety of salsa.
10. Luminarias Restaurant
New American cuisine
(323) 268-4177
3500 W Ramona Blvd, Monterey Park, CA 91754
Wow your friends with killer food and even better views of San Gabriel Valley at Monterey Park's Luminarias Restaurant. The restaurant's 25-foot floor-to-ceiling windows allow you to get a nice glimpse of the outdoors even if you sit inside its open-concept layout. That said, big groups of six or more will not have a problem finding a spot as long as you book a reservation beforehand. Though a sunset dinner is sure to impress, Luminarias Restaurant also serves up a stellar brunch complete with bottomless mimosas, fried chicken and waffles, and crab cake benedict. However, if dinner fits better with the group schedule, get ready to build your ideal charcuterie board to share. The seafood tower is another solid appetizer for seafood lovers, but the crispy Brussels sprouts are a must-order.
11. L'Antica Pizzeria da Michele
Italian cuisine
(323) 366-2408
1534 N McCadden Pl, Los Angeles, CA 90028
Looking to treat your friends to a true slice of Italian pizza in LA? At L'Antica Pizzeria da Michele in Hollywood, patrons are served the same recipes, techniques, and Italian ingredients used at the restaurant's original location in Naples, Italy.
The double margherita pizza packs on the fior di latte cheese, while the pesto pizza offers a balanced yet herby taste that will put a smile on the whole table's face. While everyone knows that pizza is one of the best foods for sharing, you'll also want to order some pasta for the group — you can't go wrong with the spaghetti pomodoro or the cacio e pepe.
Although the eatery has an indoor and outdoor seating area, the romantic and spacious patio is an ideal spot for an evening birthday or graduation celebration.
12. Redbird
New American cuisine
(213) 788-1191
114 E 2nd St, Los Angeles, CA 90012
When it comes to space and layout, Redbird is one of the most extraordinary restaurants in LA. What was once a historic cathedral has turned into an expansive dining venue – featuring a main dining room, a lounge, and an outdoor garden that can be used for private events. No matter how large your group is or what you're celebrating, chances are, Redbird can make your wishes come true. The Almost Famous cocktail is a fresh and fruity libation, while the tequila-forward Verde blends the distinctive flavors of absinthe and cilantro. Many of the dishes at Redbird are designed to be shared, and some can't-miss items include spicy shishito peppers, everything Parker rolls, and truffle cavatelli.
13. Tam O'Shanter
Scottish cuisine
www.lawrysonline.com/tam-o-shanter
(323) 664-0228
2980 Los Feliz Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90039
Kick back with your best buds and a beer in hand at the historic Tam O'Shanter in Glendale. This lively and special pub has been around for more than 100 years, and its dedication to hospitality, cheer, and good fun ensures your family and friends will blend right in. If you're looking to play while you dine, have your group visit on Tuesdays during trivia night in the bar. Just be sure to reserve your spots beforehand. A whiskey tasting is also fitting, as Tam O'Shanter has more than 200 different kinds of Scotch available and four different samplers to choose from. For food, stick with the crispy fish and chips or indulge in the world-famous prime rib.
14. Girl & The Goat
New American cuisine
www.girlandthegoat.com/los-angeles
(213) 799-4628
555-3 Mateo St, Los Angeles, CA 90013
Created by "Top Chef" winner Stephanie Izard, Girl & The Goat is a bright, airy, and roomy restaurant in DTLA's Arts District. Originally from Chicago, Girl & The Goat sheds light on the diversity of New American cuisine, and the fun and creative menu is sure to impress even the most particular of taste buds. From the outdoor patio to the cozy private dining room, larger groups will have no trouble fitting in at this locally-loved eatery. Order the naan and dips as an appetizer before digging into the shrimp and crispy greens salad. Other shareable items include the spiced fried shishitos, sautéed green beans, and chickpea fritters. If you have plant-based diners in your group, there are plenty of vegan options to explore.
15. Lunasia Dim Sum House
Chinese cuisine
(626) 793-8822
239 E Colorado Blvd, Pasadena, CA 91101
Looking to eat family-style with your group? Dim sum is a go-to for larger parties seeking a consistent yet casual dining experience. Lunasia Dim Sum House boasts all of the most beloved dim sum staples while putting a modern spin on the dishes and serving style — you won't see staff pushing around the traditional dim sum carts here. The simple yet cozy interior is exactly what you want in an authentic Chinese restaurant, and groups of medium-sized to full-blown parties are easily accommodated. There are a total of four different locations across the greater LA area, but the Pasadena spot never gets old. Cleanse your palate with a cup of green tea before diving into the pork soup dumplings, jumbo shrimp har gow, and shrimp rice noodle rolls.
16. République
French cuisine
(310) 362-6115
624 S La Brea Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90036
Got a craving for French food? Doubling as a cafe, bakery, and restaurant, République is ideal for brunch or a group dinner due to its massive interior and tight-run system. This La Brea Avenue icon is a local favorite, so don't be surprised if you find a line out the door every morning with Angelenos looking to snag some freshly baked bread and pastries. The building that it sits in has been around since 1929 and was built by Charlie Chaplin, giving the space a matched history that tells a special story. Downstairs, you'll find a few communal tables that can fit groups of 12, while the upstairs has a more refined and elegant ambiance.
17. H&H Brazilian Steakhouse
Brazilian cuisine
(213) 266-8103
518 W 7th St, Los Angeles, CA 90014
H&H Brazilian Steakhouse in LA has locations in downtown and Beverly Hills, but the former has a more relaxed charm that accommodates groups of various sizes. That said, don't expect to dine here with your vegetarian friends — H&H Brazilian Steakhouse is for the tried and true carnivore. From the beef to the lamb and chicken, each cut of meat is tender and juicy, boasting bold flavors that complement a hearty glass of red wine. The H&H churrasco experience costs $70 per person and offers a tableside experience that showcases some of the restaurant's best-grilled meats. Also, be sure to save room for the sides, specifically the Brazilian cheese bread and golden bananas.
18. TOKKI
Korean cuisine
(818) 527-2213
3465 W 6th St Ste 90-100, Los Angeles, CA 90020
TOKKI puts a contemporary and upscale spin on Korean cuisine, offering an unforgettable dining experience that your group will be talking about for months to come. The modern and plant-adorned dining room has ample room for larger parties, but reservations are highly recommended, so be sure to plan ahead before visiting. Note that a minimum spend and deposit are required for parties of more than 10 people.
The cocktails are well worth the $15 and up price point, which has pretty much become the average in Los Angeles. The Melona sour is an exceptional fruity concoction, but the 1987 is a beautiful take on the old fashioned. For food, share a basket of fries and arancini withthe table before indulging in more elevated bites like the uni toast and scallop crudo.
19. Yangban
Korean cuisine
(213) 866-1987
712 S Santa Fe Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90021
Having reopened with a slightly new direction and vibe toward the end of 2023, Yangban remains a go-to spot for locals and large groups looking to indulge in modern Korean cuisine. The recently renovated romantic and chic dining room features plush booths where groups can enjoy a bit of privacy while they explore the innovative menu. When it comes to cocktails, quench your thirst with the vibrant and tropical Left Hook or sip on the white negroni-inspired Blossom Cocktail. For food, order several different dishes for the table, like the blue crab tostada, stone pot rice, lobster congee pot pie, and a variety of banchan. Also, don't forget to order a side of the delicious garlic butter black rice.
20. Smorgasburg
Food Market
777 S Alameda St, Los Angeles, CA 90021
Satisfy your desire for all sorts of food at Smorgasburg. This open-air food market takes place every Sunday at The Row DTLA and hosts some of the most popular vendors and restaurants in the entire city. Though you'll obviously have to pay for food at each stand, entry is free, and since it's one of the largest outdoor food markets in the country, you'll want to take your time as you walk through the bustling crowds of people also on the hunt for yummy grub. With nearly 100 different tents and stands to check out, you'll have to pace yourself and make room for more food so you can try as many bites as possible.