20 Best Restaurants In Los Angeles For Large Groups

Group dining can be a challenge in a big city like Los Angeles. Whether you're celebrating a special occasion like a birthday or simply want to plan a fun outing with your favorite coworkers, finding a restaurant that can accommodate a large party takes a lot of skill. First and foremost, having a reservation is always key. Since some LA eateries make it impossible to even get a reservation for two, this is especially important when dining with five or more. Luckily, LA is home to several top-notch eateries that don't make group dining such a hassle — from BYOB Italian joints to casual seafood establishments with counter service. Though some will still require a reservation, others are more laid-back and have large enough dining spaces for you to just walk in.

Taking into account our personal experience, local expertise, and professional reviews, these are the 20 best restaurants in Los Angeles for bigger groups, no matter what you're celebrating or craving.