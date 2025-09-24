15 Best Pizza Farms In The US
If you've ever found yourself imagining the possibilities of buying a boat and spending the rest of your life sailing the world, or setting up in an off-the-grid cabin deep in the woods, we have another livin'-the-dream sort of adventure for you to ponder: the pizza farm. Most of us might agree that pizza at a restaurant always tastes better than what you make at home, but what if that pizza is made in a brick, wood-fired oven on the same farm that's growing the herbs and vegetables that go into making the freshest sauce and toppings possible?
That's the idea behind the pizza farm, and there's no single definition. Some are scratch-making almost everything from what's grown on the premises, others might grow some ingredients and locally source others. Some might even have animals that contribute to the process, too. With many farms adding live music, tours, and other activities, the pizza becomes the icing on the cake.
We wanted to know what the best pizza farms out there are today, so we started looking. In order to make it to our list, these places needed to be not only lauded for serving up stellar pizza, but go above and beyond to host other events, teach classes, and give customers a new appreciation for where exactly our food comes from. Here are the most road trip-worthy pizza farms.
Millsap Farm (Springfield, Missouri)
Millsap Farm is a 20-acre community farm outside of Springfield, and along with being a working farm, it's also running a Pizza Club. Interested parties can sign up to attend Thursday night pizza nights between May and October, when the wood-fired oven gets into full swing, serving up a variety of pizzas with farm-grown and locally sourced in-season ingredients.
Visitors can also explore the farm and visit with animals while they wait for pizza, and that's the goal: Curtis and Sarah Millsap took on this project with the goal of teaching people all about nature and the bounty it supplies. Those who attend say they walk away feeling like they just spent the evening at the most picture-perfect family reunion imaginable (and could be scene plucked right out of a movie), and no matter what the season, the pizzas are always outstanding. Add in live music and games for all, and it needs to be experienced to be truly appreciated.
(417) 839-0847
6593 Emu Ln, Springfield, MO 65803
Grassway Organics (East Troy, Wisconsin)
Grassway Organics is home to the Self family, along with Jersey cows, turkeys, chickens, and hogs. Animals are grass-fed and pasture-raised, and the farm kicked off pizza nights as a way to help support the farm and showcase the quality that comes in meats and cheeses when animals are responsibly raised.
There's a lot going on here: Pizza nights are held on Fridays and Saturdays from May to September, and the specialty pizzas vary by the season. Sample menus include meats from the animals raised on the farm, along with vegetables and cheeses sourced from farms and ranches that are labeled on menus. Visitors can also expect live music, local beers, and on the last Saturday of the month, there's karaoke, too. Visitors say the pizzas are always outstanding, perfectly cooked, piping hot, and worth waiting for. Others stress that the wait isn't even a real wait: There's plenty to see and do, from climbing the hay bales to visiting with the animals.
(920) 894-4201
W 2716 Friemoth Rd, East Troy, WI 53120
Luna Valley Farm (Decorah, Iowa)
Springtime at Luna Valley Farm is a busy time, as that's when all the new lambs and calves make their appearance. Grass-fed and pasture-raised herds and flocks spend their lives on this Iowa farm, which — in addition to live music and glamping — hosts pizza nights on Fridays and Saturdays from May to October.
Pizza toppings like edible flowers, organic mushrooms, meats from heritage breed pigs, honey, mozzarella, and organic vegetables and herbs are sourced locally, and the wood for the wood-fired oven comes right from Luna Valley itself. The beer and cider on tap — along with natural wines — are all specially selected, and the local beers are just one thing that have visitors raving. The pizza gets consistent reviews for being the perfect vehicle to showcase the ingredients the area has to offer, and the fact that it's served up in a family-friendly atmosphere makes it the perfect way to spend the day.
(206) 601-2508
3012 Middle Sattre Rd, Decorah, IA 52101
Pleasant Grove Pizza Farm (Waseca, Minnesota)
You know this place takes its pizza seriously — it's right in the farm's name. The 55-acre farm is the source for a number of ingredients used in the wood-fired pizzas, and yes, that includes the tomatoes for the sauce. As for the menu, it's one that any gourmet pizza place would be proud of, including pies with goat cheese and arugula, mushrooms, sausage, and caramelized onions, and basil-infused olive oil and tomatoes. Oh, and there's a blueberry and cheesecake dessert, too, as well as vegan and gluten-free options.
This place is also hosting other events, from seasonal festivals to live music, and there's a mobile pizza oven that you might see out and about, too. That might make for a busy summer, but this farm — like many — closes to the public in the winter. Opt in to any of the games set up to keep families busy while they wait for pizza — or bring your own. Visitors say it's the perfect place for celebrations.
(715) 523-0857
41142 160th St, Waseca, MN 56093
Dancing Yarrow + Farm to Fork Pizza (Mondovi, Wisconsin)
Pizza nights at this Mondovi farm happen every Thursday from the end of May to mid-September, and there's plenty of other things to do here, too. There's also kayak rentals, cabins and camping spots to book, biking trails, disc golf, and 18 acres of trails to explore. If that sounds like the perfect escape, customers agree — and for some, it's kept them returning year after year. For others that work this into a vacation, it's the kind of place that makes them regret they don't live closer. The wood-fired, thin crust pizza gets a shout-out as among the best ever, and when you add in live music — and open mic nights — it's an entire experience.
Ingredients come from the farm as well as other Wisconsin producers, including maple syrup, cheese, meats, and vegetables. Perhaps most interestingly, the folks behind this farm also forage for ingredients for things like the pesto. Dessert pizzas feature seasonal fruits. Speaking of sweet, this spot's raising its own bees here, too.
(715) 926-8265
S193 County Rd BB, Mondovi, WI 54755
Pizza on the Prairie at The Wallace Centers of Iowa (Orient, Iowa)
The Wallace Centers of Iowa is a historic property dedicated to preserving the story of the Wallace family, known for contributions to the state's agricultural landscape, such as the promotion of its agricultural research programs. It's also the birthplace of Henry A. Wallace, who was secretary of agriculture and later vice president under Franklin D. Roosevelt. We're here to talk about pizza, but that background gives you an idea of how serious this farm is about its Pizza on the Prairie nights.
Those who attend say that not only is the pizza delicious, but it comes with beautiful scenery, a fun atmosphere, and the chance to learn a little history along the way. Ingredients come from the farm and gardens, and visitors can expect house-made sides and scratch-made beverages, as well. The craft beer selection is a hit, those sides are more delicious than you might expect, and in addition to live music, visitors can also enjoy art exhibits.
(641) 337-5019
2773 290th St, Orient, IA 50858
Sprouting Acres Farm (Cambridge, Wisconsin)
Sprouting Acres has been an ever-evolving endeavor since the 1970s, and today, this Madison-area farm is hosting everything from pizza nights to a summer farm camp and cooking classes that teach visitors all about those wood-fired pizzas that are so beloved. Some say the pizza here takes the top spot in their personal "best-ever" list, while repeat guests have favorite pizzas. That includes offerings like the pepperoni and honey Pepperon-bee pizza, while the calzones are another fan favorite. Visitors also stress that the sides and specials on offer aren't to be missed, dessert is delicious, and takeout is an option, too. (And that's a great thing: We all know that cold pizza is scientifically proven to be delicious.)
The schedule rotates between Saturdays and Sundays, and this place has gotten so popular that it's highly recommended to place orders up to a week in advance. Also on rotation are the seasonal salads and the musical lineup, which may also include open mic nights.
(608) 469-2319
1746 Hwy 73, Cambridge, WI 53523
Heritage Prairie Farm (Elburn, Illinois)
Heritage Prairie Farm is a highly rated wedding venue, so it goes without saying that visitors call this place a beautiful swath of Illinois. The 7-acre farm operates year-round to support dozens of different crops, and ingredients that make it to the table for the catered weddings or summer pizza nights are grown there or locally sourced. Those who reserve one or a few of the 150 pizzas made on rotating Wednesday nights from June to September can count on being able to choose from a menu that includes veggie pies with microgreens, leeks, and a sweet corn white sauce, or a citrus cream sauce and bacon white pizza.
Pizza nights here share a time slot with other farm social events that take place on other weeks, so planning ahead and checking the calendar is crucial. Other weeks host a food truck or a Farm Bites event with wraps, salads, egg rolls, and sausages. Some customers even say that the farm is such an incredible place that one dinner there was enough to convince them to get engaged and then married there.
(630) 443-5989
2N308 Brundige Rd, Elburn, IL 60119
Suncrest Gardens Farm (Cochrane, Wisconsin)
Suncrest Gardens Farm has a generous number of days it welcomes guests for pizzas, and that's on Fridays and Saturdays from May to October. It also has an impressive extensive menu, with classic and specialty pizzas as well as seasonal pizzas that change every month. Add in craft lemonades and mojitos with seasonal fruits, desserts like homemade apple pie bites, and starters like chips and salsa — homemade from farm-grown veggies — and it's easy to see why visitors love it.
Plenty give a shout-out to the cheese curds — served with a dipping sauce — as well as the pizza, saying that the combination of flavor from the wood-fired oven and the freshness of the toppings makes for a simply stellar pie. Can it get better? Yes: Visitors love the chance to play with the super-friendly animals, pick up some locally crafted goodies from the farm shop, and others say it's the perfect, family-friendly place to meet, mingle, and make new friends — especially for the kids.
(608) 626-2122
S2257 Yaeger Dugway, Cochrane, WI 54622
The Stone Barn (Nelson, Wisconsin)
There's more than just great pizza at Nelson's The Stone Barn, as this property also gives visitors the chance to get up close and personal with some serious history. The barn in question was built in 1896 and has been painstakingly restored and turned into a property that hosts events like yoga, live music, and is also open for private bookings. This place also has generous hours when it comes to opening to the public, inviting visitors (in between certain hours) on Fridays through Sundays from May until October.
Pizza offerings are generous here, too, with pies featuring toppings like smoked salmon and capers, herbs and veggies straight from the garden, locally sourced lamb, chicken, chorizo, Italian sausage, and yes, there's a build-your-own option, too. Customers give high praise to the Thai pizza and say that you shouldn't leave until you finish the meal with some seriously incredible ice cream.
(715) 673-4478
S685 County Rd KK, Nelson, WI 54756
DreamAcres (Wykoff, Minnesota)
There's a lot going on at Minnesota's DreamAcres, and that includes Friday pizza nights from May to the end of September. Pies are strictly vegetarian, they're absolutely incredible, and customers say that the pizza is only part of the experience. Add in an event roster that includes everything from vintage baseball games to poetry readings, barn dances, the hilariously assembled Pick-up Truck Operas, and circus-style performances, and it's safe to say that this isn't your normal farm.
For some lucky locals, Friday night pizza here is a regular thing, with some stressing that the toppings may be vegetarian, but they're also creative, delicious, and consistently outstanding. Anyone looking for a place to get away from it all for an evening might call this a one-of-a-kind opportunity to do so.
(507) 316-3795
17289 County Rd 8, Wykoff, MN 55990
Red Barn Farm (Northfield, Minnesota)
The Red Barn Farm hasn't always had an easy time of it, and in 2018, a storm completely destroyed the 100-year-old barn that formed the backbone of this farm and wedding venue. In a testament to how beloved this place is, it reopened eight months later after being rebuilt with help and funding from the community. The family is welcoming customers on every Wednesday (and the third Sunday of every month) from May to October to the 10-acre farm for pizzas topped with seasonal, farm-grown produce.
It's so popular that there are some pop-up pizza nights that have been added, too, and yes, reservations are key. There's occasionally live music, the menu includes a variety of pizzas, and there's even a fall pizza served in the final two months of the year's festivities. (Never thought to top your pizza with roasted veggies? You should!) While there's going to be a wait at this popular spot, customers say that it's worth it. For some, it's one of those annual events that defines the summer, and don't forget to bring a picnic blanket!
(507) 664-0304
10063 110th St E, Northfield, MN 55057
Good Roots Farm and Gardens (Brookings, South Dakota)
The 40-acre Good Roots Farm and Gardens is a study in environmentally friendly and sustainable farming, and it helps that it sits alongside a massive, protected nature reserve. Along with a number of special events and educational experiences, summer pizza nights have joined the roster of activities held here. Reservations are strongly recommended, offerings vary based on what's in-season, and although the pizzas start being served every Sunday from 4:30 p.m., customers are invited to plan on spending the evening.
Sauce is house-made, the sourdough crust is crispy, and toppings include meaty favorites, farm-grown herbs, and in-season veggies. Loyal visitors say that they've loved whatever they've ordered, and the annual springtime kickoff of pizza nights in May is something that people look forward to. With tons of activities for the whole family, it's a night out to treasure — and be sure say hello to the goats.
(605) 691-9291
3712 Medary Ave, Brookings, SD 57006
9 Miles East Farm (Saratoga Springs, New York)
Frozen pizzas can be a quick and handy way to take care of dinnertimes, but if you have your own list of frozen pizzas that you avoid at all costs, you're sure to find 9 Miles East Farm pretty interesting — and you'll wish for one in your own neighborhood. 9 Miles East is — as the name suggests — located just outside of Saratoga Springs, and instead of welcoming visitors to the 29-acre farm on one or two days a week during the summer, the pizzas here are served at the farm's Saratoga Springs Cafe seven days a week. There are also delivery options that beat frozen pizza any day of the week.
Veggies and herbs are locally sourced if they don't come from the farm itself. Meanwhile, the sauce is made with no extra added sugars, and the dough is a three-day process. Soda? There's none of that, either; instead, you can opt for locally produced apple cider. Customers say that it's absolutely worth it, with farm-fresh herbs being the perfect toppings for a sourdough crust. Anyone who loves to fold their pizza and crunch will approve of these pies, and the salads are a total win, too.
(518) 223-9872
64 Excelsior Ave, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866
Squash Blossom Farm (Oronoco, Minnesota)
For anyone who loves experimenting with the pairing of different wines with different pizzas, Squash Blossom Farm has you covered. Pizza nights here are held on Sundays during the summer months. Not only is there live music alongside scratch-made sourdough pizzas with toppings sourced from the farm, but this place also has its own winery, where the farm makes mead with its own honey, and that doesn't really cover it. The mead here is light, sippable, low alcohol, and available in a variety of different flavors, with customers loving varieties like the cherry elderberry.
If it sounds like this place has everything there is to want in an evening out, customers agree. The pizza is outstanding, the live music and games mean it's an entire experience, and it's all served in a welcoming, friendly atmosphere that has visitors looking forward to their next visit.
(507) 252-9639
7499 60th Ave NW, Oronoco, MN 55960
Methodology
In order to find the best pizza farms out there, we did a few things — and that just started with looking at reviews and ratings. Just having highly rated pizzas wasn't enough to get places on our best-of list, though, and we also looked at how many ingredients were sourced from not only the farm itself, but other local growers and producers. We looked for farms that offered more than just pizza, with the best including live music, games, walks and tours, activities for the whole family, local beer and wines, cooking classes, and educational courses that not only served farm-fresh pies, but allowed visitors to experience a new appreciation for our farmers.