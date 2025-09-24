15 Best Pizza Farms In The US

If you've ever found yourself imagining the possibilities of buying a boat and spending the rest of your life sailing the world, or setting up in an off-the-grid cabin deep in the woods, we have another livin'-the-dream sort of adventure for you to ponder: the pizza farm. Most of us might agree that pizza at a restaurant always tastes better than what you make at home, but what if that pizza is made in a brick, wood-fired oven on the same farm that's growing the herbs and vegetables that go into making the freshest sauce and toppings possible?

That's the idea behind the pizza farm, and there's no single definition. Some are scratch-making almost everything from what's grown on the premises, others might grow some ingredients and locally source others. Some might even have animals that contribute to the process, too. With many farms adding live music, tours, and other activities, the pizza becomes the icing on the cake.

We wanted to know what the best pizza farms out there are today, so we started looking. In order to make it to our list, these places needed to be not only lauded for serving up stellar pizza, but go above and beyond to host other events, teach classes, and give customers a new appreciation for where exactly our food comes from. Here are the most road trip-worthy pizza farms.