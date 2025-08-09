Transform Your Leftover Roasted Veggies Into A Tasty Pizza Topping

There are so many ways to use up leftover vegetables. From your Sunday morning breakfast omelet to your Tuesday evening tacos, all of your vegetables can be put to good use throughout the week (including these 10 creative uses for leftover veg). One of the best ways to reduce your waste and make sure you're getting your daily fix, however, is to transform those leftovers into a tasty pizza topping.

Veggie pizzas are not anything new or revolutionary. In fact, peppers, onions, olives, and, yes, even pineapples, are often listed as toppings at pizzerias. But, using the vegetables in your fridge at home has the potential to inspire all of the ingredients you opt for at large. For instance, if your veggie fajitas from taco Tuesday are still sitting in the fridge come Friday, you could use them to make a homemade, Taco Bell-inspired Mexican pizza. Same thing goes for your leftover Greek potatoes, Indian okra, or Korean bibimbap. There are no rules when you are cooking at home, and while pizza is very much Italian, it can be infused with whatever variety of vegetables you have sitting in your fridge. While traditional Italian and Mediterranean flavors will naturally mix with your usual toppings, other fares can inspire something entirely different — perhaps naan instead of your basic crust, dried nori instead of basil, or black beans instead of sauce. Again, there are no rules.