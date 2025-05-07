Give Pizza A Caesar Salad Twist With Our Zesty Recipe

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

How can you make Caesar salad even more delicious? By making Caesar salad pizza, of course. Caesar salad pizza mixes the salad we love with the warm, crispy crust and melted cheese of pizza, making for a sort of fusion dish that just makes sense.

Recipe developer Michelle Bottalico has created a recipe for Caesar salad pizza that deconstructs the iconic salad and turns it into pizza form. Instead of croutons topping the pizza, the crust is brushed with olive oil and topped with fresh garlic, salt, pepper, and grated Parmesan. Torn mozzarella is also added before baking to make the result more pizza-like. Be prepared, because the flavored crust smells delicious when it comes out of the oven. The salad dressing is similar to a classic Caesar dressing but we've left the egg out for safety. The salad itself is a little less heavily dressed than a standalone salad would be since it's placed on top of a rich, cheesy crust.

Of course, Caesar salad isn't complete without anchovies, and we've taken them out of the dressing and placed them on top of the finished pizza, along with shaved Parmesan. We recommend enjoying this pizza fresh out of the oven. You can store leftovers in the refrigerator if you have them, but the unique salad topping may cause the crust to absorb excess moisture as it sits. If you're looking for a unique meal idea, reach for this recipe the next time you'd like to enjoy two of your favorites at once.