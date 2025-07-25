10 Creative Ways To Use Leftover Roasted Vegetables

Roasted vegetables are one of those reliable side dishes you can always count on. You don't need a recipe, since you can just combine whatever vegetables you happen to have on hand with a mix of seasonings. Suddenly, your beans, tofu, chicken thighs, or fish have a tasty side dish, which will add bulk and nutrients. Whether you're the type to roast all of your veggies together in one pan or meticulously separate and cook them individually to ensure each one reaches the ideal texture, this is a dish that can play a starring role in your weekly meal rotation.

You may find yourself with leftover roasted vegetables after you finish your meal. If you're like us and the idea of reheating them and eating them when they're slightly soggy the next day makes you cringe, you've come to the right place. These are some of our favorite ways to use leftover roasted vegetables. By employing these ideas, you can ensure that those leftovers will never go to waste again (without having to pretend like you enjoy day-old limp roasted carrots).