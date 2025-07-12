13 Simple Ways To Elevate Risotto

When we think of rice dishes from around the world, paella, fried rice, jollof rice, and, of course, risotto come to mind. The list is a mile long, and every dish is laden with intense flavors, varied mouthfeels, and an array of proteins, fruits, vegetables, nuts, seeds, and herbs. While risotto is a well-known Italian dish, it isn't something people frequently whip up in their kitchen. Although if you have experience and know how to cook it well, it may be a staple in your home. Until you get the hang of it, it's easy to end up with a mushball of starch. As a recipe designer and chef, risotto was one of the dishes I learned to master early on. If you experiment with these simple ways to elevate risotto, you'll have a go-to dish that tastes gourmet and is perfect for a date night, celebration, or even just dinner for one, standing at the kitchen counter.

Add-ins can take your risotto to the next level, but many of the following tips and tricks have to do with the technique used to prepare the dish. Most of these tips won't cost you a dime. However, keep in mind that fresher, higher-quality ingredients will make a huge difference in both flavor and texture, so if possible, grab your produce and protein at a local farm, farmers market, or home garden. Risotto is naturally gluten-free and can easily be made vegan, so it's the ultimate dish to make for a large group with varying preferences and allergies.