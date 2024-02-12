Using Cold Stock Can Ruin Your Risotto. Here's What To Do Instead

Unlike the fluffy, separate grains of long-grain rice popular in Asian, Indian, and American cuisines, risotto is a creamy, rich, and decadent recipe with a unique type of rice and cooking methodology. Risotto calls for arborio rice, a type of short-grain rice with a higher volume of starch to aid in the creaminess of the final product. The demanding process to achieve the delicate balance between saucy yet al dente texture involves adding hot stock to risotto slowly and in measured batches, constantly stirring until the rice absorbs all of the liquid before adding the next batch.

The temperature of the stock is as crucial to successful execution as adding it in increments. Therefore, before you begin adding your stock to the rice, heat it in a pot on the burner next to the rice pan until it's steaming. Keep it over low heat as you ladle it little by little into the risotto.

While risotto is an open-pan cooking method, it still requires heat to evaporate the cooking liquid so that the rice can properly absorb it. Heat and agitation are also important factors to help the rice release its starches and thicken into the creamy sauce. The stock needs to reach a simmer immediately upon contact with the rice in the saucepan. If you add cold stock, you'll stall the rate of absorption and hinder the release of starch, resulting in overcooked, mushy rice and a watery or thinned sauce.