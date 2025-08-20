9 Best Denver Airport Restaurants To Try Before Your Next Flight

Gone are the days when airport food choices consisted of a dry, questionable ham and cheese sandwich from Hudson News or a $20 burger with the texture of a hockey puck from the sports bar closest to your gate. Airports all over the United States are getting hip to the fact that travelers are ready for higher-quality dining options, and Denver International Airport is no exception. With Denver's population steadily climbing and airport traffic projected to hit 120 million yearly travelers by 2030 (per Governing), the 30-year-old airport is long overdue for some infrastructural upgrades. Major renovations to DEN's main terminal and C concourse may be inconvenient for travelers, but the addition of some killer local restaurants is well worth the nuisance, if you ask me.

I've been a Denverite since 2018, and as someone who travels fairly frequently for both business and fun, I've been thrilled to see some of my favorite Denver haunts opening outposts in the airport. There's something for everyone, whether you're hankering for an early morning bagel after passing through security, popping into a local brewery for a lunch beer before boarding, or seeking a full-on steakhouse to pass the time during a lengthy layover. While this list is not an all-encompassing collection of every restaurant and bar at DEN, I have personally visited most of these restaurants and believe them to be the cream of the crop. The next time you find yourself flying to or from Denver, here's where you should be eating at the airport.