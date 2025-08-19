The US Airport With The Most Fast Food Chains

Fast food is only truly fast if you're not stuck in a long line, and we've all seen the spiraling rows of hungry patrons in front of the McDonald's counter. The solution? Order in advance. If you're flying out of Dallas, you can use DFW Market, a remote ordering system that allows you to pre-select a meal from dozens of participating vendors at the airport using your phone. Post-order pickup times range from 10 to 30 minutes, with most options taking 15 minutes to prepare. We suggest ordering right before you're about to pass through the TSA checkpoint so your food is hot and ready by the time you reach it.

Other major airports have similar apps, such as OrderSEA at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA), with 20 participating restaurants, or Miami's MIA2GO app, boasting 28 food options. Want a piping hot coffee without the long wait? Starbucks also offers in-app pre-orders at several airports. Servy's Grab app is airport-agnostic, available in over 15 airports, and partners with over 110 restaurants.

Advancements in vending technology have led to out-of-the-box grab-and-go options that rival fast food chains with healthier, fresher options. One popular brand is Farmer's Fridge, which operates in several U.S. airport locations and serves salads, bowls, and wraps in just seconds. But if you hate waiting in lines, for the fastest airport grub, book a spot at an airport lounge. Most lounges offer a buffet-style setups that virtually eliminate wait times, but keep in mind that they do not provide to-go containers and often require you to eat your snacks or meal on the premises. So with a touch of planning, you can find a fast solution in nearly any airport.