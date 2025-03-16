The Fast Food Breakfast Menu You Can Only Find At The Airport

For a quick breakfast on the run or a hearty hangover meal, there are plenty of options at standard fast food restaurants. Greasy hashbrowns from McDonald's, pancakes (or hotcakes) slathered in syrup, a chicken breakfast sandwich from Chick-fil-A — there's no telling where the morning will take you. Where it won't take you, sadly, is to a Popeyes location any time before about 10 a.m., because the Louisiana-style chain doesn't serve breakfast at most American locations. Unless you are catching an early flight, you won't find any spicy breakfast sandwiches or Cajun-seasoned grits at your local Popeyes.

Known for its Louisiana-style fried chicken and Southern flavors (including the key ingredient that makes its chicken spicy), Popeyes doesn't offer a universal breakfast menu the way that other fast food chains do. At least, not in the United States. The chain does have a breakfast menu chock-full of breakfast rolls, hash rounds, and egg sandwiches, but those delicious breakfast bites are only available in the mornings at select airport locations.

While you can't pick up a Big Breakfast Roll with Cajun Ketchup at your neighborhood Popeyes, the airport will have to do. Major airports, such as Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and Raleigh-Durham International Airport, offer fresh breakfast from as early as 4 a.m. in Raleigh and 6 a.m. in Atlanta.