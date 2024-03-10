We Finally Know The Key Ingredient That Makes Popeye's Famous Chicken Spicy

Popeyes' signature spicy chicken isn't necessarily for the faint of heart. Whether you're getting a two piece chicken meal for yourself or a 16 piece version for the whole family, choosing the spicy option means you'll likely want a glass of milk on hand (especially for the kids). But while we know that this poultry can bring the heat, it's a little less clear as to exactly what the chicken's marinade consists of — the flavor is just listed as "spicy," after all. Plus, Popeyes has previously experimented with everything from TRUFF hot sauce partnerships to five savory flavors of chicken wings.

But as we made our way through the chain's menu to rank nine of its chicken items from worst to best, we discovered the source of heat in its spicy chicken: ghost pepper. One of the hottest peppers out there, this fiery red gem is pretty high up there on the Scoville scale, a measurement used to determine spice. It clocks in at about 1,042,000 Scoville heat units (SHU), making it hotter than a habanero at 350,000 SHU and definitely spicier than a jalapeño, which only reaches about 8,000 SHU. It's no surprise that ghost peppers are called "poison chili" in Assam, India, one of the regions where they're from.