The Chain Restaurant With The Actual Best Biscuits In The Biz

This biscuit claimed the number one spot because it is not only delicious but a beloved side. In fact, it was ranked as the second-best side dish at Popeyes by Tasting Table. This biscuit does a fantastic job of being simple and exquisite at the same time, and this simplicity allows it to pair remarkably well with Popeyes mashed potatoes with cajun gravy.

Popeye biscuits are also perfect for customization. You can easily take a few pieces of your Popeyes chicken and add it to the inside of your biscuit to make an impromptu sandwich. Or you can be like chef David Chang and add caviar to your Popeyes biscuit for an elevated dining experience.

The only complaint about this biscuit is that it can be dry at times. Luckily, the problem can be easily fixed with the jelly and honey Popeyes offers. This sweet addition will cut through the dryness and highlight the salty undertones of the butter, adding a new depth of flavor. This is a quick and easy way to upgrade your biscuit to the perfect sweet, salty treat.

The next time you're craving the best biscuits ever, order them with a meal. Not only will it save you money, but it will guarantee you always get at least one biscuit. Since it's offered as a side, you can request one for no extra charge. Or you can upgrade to a family meal and get four to six biscuits. If you choose to order one a la carte, depending on the location, it will cost you roughly $2.

