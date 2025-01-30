The Chain Restaurant With The Actual Best Biscuits In The Biz
Biscuits are the perfect accompaniment to any meal, especially when they're made correctly. So, what should the perfect biscuit look like? It should have a beautiful golden brown crust, a fluffy interior, and an undeniable flavor that leaves you wanting more. Usually, you find these characteristics in homemade fluffy southern biscuits, however, there are a few chain restaurants that have succeeded at making delicious biscuits that are just as good and sometimes even rival their homemade counterparts. Fast food restaurants like McDonald's have flourished at creating a flaky, hearty base for their breakfast sandwiches and Red Lobster has dominated the biscuit market since 1996 with its infamous Cheddar Bay biscuits. Then, there are chain restaurants like Popeyes that flawlessly master the art of making biscuits. Its biscuits are so delicious that they actually compare to biscuits that are made from scratch. Hence, why they ranked the best chain restaurant biscuit by Tasting Table.
The Popeyes biscuit was presented with honey and jelly on the side, but, because it was so well buttered — with a visible ring of melted butter inside its perfectly golden exterior — neither was needed by our reviewer. In addition to the ideal taste, the Popeyes biscuit also offered a slight crunch with a dense but airy interior texture. Although it doesn't have a complex flavor profile like Red Lobster's biscuit, it still has a loyal fanbase.
What makes Popeyes biscuits the best?
This biscuit claimed the number one spot because it is not only delicious but a beloved side. In fact, it was ranked as the second-best side dish at Popeyes by Tasting Table. This biscuit does a fantastic job of being simple and exquisite at the same time, and this simplicity allows it to pair remarkably well with Popeyes mashed potatoes with cajun gravy.
Popeye biscuits are also perfect for customization. You can easily take a few pieces of your Popeyes chicken and add it to the inside of your biscuit to make an impromptu sandwich. Or you can be like chef David Chang and add caviar to your Popeyes biscuit for an elevated dining experience.
The only complaint about this biscuit is that it can be dry at times. Luckily, the problem can be easily fixed with the jelly and honey Popeyes offers. This sweet addition will cut through the dryness and highlight the salty undertones of the butter, adding a new depth of flavor. This is a quick and easy way to upgrade your biscuit to the perfect sweet, salty treat.
The next time you're craving the best biscuits ever, order them with a meal. Not only will it save you money, but it will guarantee you always get at least one biscuit. Since it's offered as a side, you can request one for no extra charge. Or you can upgrade to a family meal and get four to six biscuits. If you choose to order one a la carte, depending on the location, it will cost you roughly $2.