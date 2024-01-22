16 Absolute Best Taco Spots In Phoenix

First developed in Mexico in the 18th century, the modest taco stands as one of the nation's most customizable and universally loved foods. It's easy to see why these delectable little pockets full of juicy meat, melty cheese, and tangy, peppery sauce have an entire day of the week dedicated to celebrating (and, of course, devouring) them. But in a food haven such as Phoenix, Arizona, every day can be Taco Tuesday. The city is home to a plethora of Mexican establishments, from fast-casual to fine dining, with most of these restaurants slinging tacos in all their glorious forms. From shrimp to chorizo and al pastor to pescado, there's a type of taco to please even the fussiest of foodies.

Located less than 200 miles from the Mexican border, the bustling Arizona city of Phoenix is an obvious choice for authentic Mexican fare in the U.S. In this list, we'll showcase a varied selection of taco-centric eateries adored by both tourists and locals. These restaurants make a flavorful contribution to the community by demonstrating the delights of Mexican cuisine throughout the city, transcending cultural boundaries to unite everyone and celebrate the unquestionably perfect food known as tacos.