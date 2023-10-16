Give Your Ramen Mexican Flavors With Leftover Birria

Ramen, with all of its heartwarming and comforting glory, is a mealtime staple that hardly ever disappoints. Whether you're making it from scratch or using instant packages, there's no denying the magic that this dish brings — and it also holds endless potential for experimentation, even with ingredients that are completely unexpected. For example, if you have some leftover birria sitting in the fridge, adding it to ramen could create a Japanese-Mexican fusion meal that harbors the marvels both of these cuisines have to offer.

What makes this combination work? In short, the taste — birria is an intricate flavor tapestry woven together by a beautiful selection of ingredients, such as dried chiles, herbs, aromatics, spices, tomatoes, and beef stock. Even as a leftover, it's still packed with exquisite complexity. When added to umami-laden ramen, it infuses the broth with deeply savory, fragrantly spicy notes reminiscent of Mexican cuisine's finest qualities. The flavors meld together perfectly, capturing both the ramen's comforting essence and the birria's intensity all in one go.

With each spoonful, the velvety strands of noodles intertwine with the tender, slow-cooked meat, making for a very satisfying mouthfeel. Couple that with the ramen's steaming hot nature, and your taste buds are in for a wild ride.