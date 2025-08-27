14 Best Century-Old Restaurants In The US

While it can be exciting to score reservations at the hottest, trendiest new restaurant in the city, there's a lot to be said about going old-school, too. In fact, we'd argue that getting the chance to dine at restaurants that have been around for decades is the better way to spend an evening with the history buff in your life. Did you know that the world's oldest Italian restaurant has been serving pasta for more than 500 years?

That is, of course, in Rome, and it's not alone in being incredibly old. The Spanish restaurant where Ernest Hemingway was a regular is another that's frequently mentioned as being one of the oldest in the world, and given how difficult the restaurant business is and how often they open and close, that's no small feat. But what about restaurants in the U.S.?

America is an infant compared to other countries, but it has some century-old restaurants that are still serving up incredible food. (And yes, there are a few on our list that are even older than that.) So, we wanted to put together a list recommending the best of America's oldest restaurants. In order to make the cut, these places needed to be more than a century old, be highly rated by customers, and also maintain a sense of honoring and embracing the decades of history within the walls. Here are the best of the best.