14 Best Century-Old Restaurants In The US
While it can be exciting to score reservations at the hottest, trendiest new restaurant in the city, there's a lot to be said about going old-school, too. In fact, we'd argue that getting the chance to dine at restaurants that have been around for decades is the better way to spend an evening with the history buff in your life. Did you know that the world's oldest Italian restaurant has been serving pasta for more than 500 years?
That is, of course, in Rome, and it's not alone in being incredibly old. The Spanish restaurant where Ernest Hemingway was a regular is another that's frequently mentioned as being one of the oldest in the world, and given how difficult the restaurant business is and how often they open and close, that's no small feat. But what about restaurants in the U.S.?
America is an infant compared to other countries, but it has some century-old restaurants that are still serving up incredible food. (And yes, there are a few on our list that are even older than that.) So, we wanted to put together a list recommending the best of America's oldest restaurants. In order to make the cut, these places needed to be more than a century old, be highly rated by customers, and also maintain a sense of honoring and embracing the decades of history within the walls. Here are the best of the best.
Keens Steakhouse (New York, New York)
The first legislation restricting smoking indoors was passed in the mid-1970s. In the early years of Keens' Steakhouse, smoking wasn't just perfectly normal, but it was accepted that regulars would simply leave their pipes there instead of taking the risk of breaking them in travel. Today, they're still there.
The New York steakhouse officially lists its establishment date as 1885, and has a fascinating early history of being the go-to place for theater folk from the nearby Garrick Theatre. The steakhouse's men-only policy ended in 1905 after it was sued by actress Lillie Langtry, and today, it remains reminiscent of a bygone era. Those visiting in 2025 celebrate the ambiance as being the sort of comfortable atmosphere where conversation and an attentive staff make the night something brilliant. Old-school dishes like creamed spinach, mutton and mint jelly, grilled vegetables, and the lamb continue to get rave reviews, with customers noting that while it is pricy, it's worth it — especially to see the scores of pipes, including those that belonged to personalities like Teddy Roosevelt, Douglas MacArthur, and Babe Ruth.
(212) 947-3636
72 West 36th St, New York, NY 10018
The Victor Cafe (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania)
When Victor's Cafe first opened in 1918, it was called DiStefano's Victor. John DiStefano paired his cafe with his love of music, and it was his love of RCA Victor that led to the renaming of the cafe and the tradition of live performances. Movie buffs might be more familiar with this restaurant's appearance in Sylvester Stallone's "Rocky," and while that might warrant a visit, plenty of loyal customers note that even without this connection, there's still every reason to go.
The staff — who are also opera singers — still perform throughout the night, and it's overwhelmingly one of the high points of going here. It's not just a dinner, it's an experience that's rare. Victor's Cafe isn't resting on a gimmick, though, with reviewers still noting that dishes like the clams casino, rack of lamb, pasta and seafood, and veal dishes all get high praise, with some going out of their way to note that it's ideal for vegetarians and those with dietary restrictions, too.
(215) 468-3040
1303 Dickinson St, Philadelphia, PA 19147
Maneki (Seattle, Washington)
When we here at Tasting Table took a look at the best sushi restaurants in Seattle, Maneki was — of course — on the list. While this Seattle hotspot first opened in 1904, it hasn't been operating continuously for a heartbreaking reason. During World War II, around 120,000 Japanese citizens and immigrants were forced to leave their entire lives behind for confinement in internment camps, and that included those running Maneki. At the time, it operated out of a castle-inspired building that was destroyed in a wave of anti-Japanese sentiment.
Post-war, Maneki reopened in a nearby location and today, it's highly lauded for a welcoming and authentic atmosphere. Customers say it's still serving delicious food in a traditional setting that includes the tatami room, an interior design style dating back to between the 13th and 16th centuries. Reviews of dishes that are a must-try include too many to list, with the black cod in particular getting a lot of love for being perfection on a plate. Book in advance or you may only get a seat at the bar, but it's still a stellar experience.
(503) 662-2814
304 6th Ave S, Seattle, WA 98104
Old Ebbitt Grill (Washington, DC)
Washington DC's Old Ebbitt Grill got its start way back in 1856, when it was a boarding house that hosted scores of the young country's biggest and most influential politicians and presidents. Even though it's still known as DC's first and oldest saloon, it's changed locations several times. It's only been in the current location since 1983, and much of the old decor has fallen victim to the relentless, onward march of time.
The feeling of old DC has been preserved, though, with Victorian-inspired designs and a bar that was based on an older incarnation. It remains wildly popular, with some locals (and plenty of tour guides) saying that it's the place they recommend to anyone who visits. The oysters, scallops, and seafood are fresh, the drinks are amazing, and you shouldn't skip the crab cakes. You shouldn't skip making a reservation, either, and the scratch-made sausage pasta? Try that, too.
(202) 347-4800
675 15th St NW, Washington, DC 20005
Fior d'Italia (San Francisco, California)
The founder of Fior d'Italia, Angelo Del Monte, had been lured to California by the promise of striking it rich during the Gold Rush. That didn't happen, and he discovered his legacy lay in a different place. Opened in 1886, the restaurant grew to wild popularity and has continued to operate, albeit in different locations. Moves were often necessitated by tragedy, including an 1893 fire and a 1906 earthquake, after which the restaurant moved to a tent and fed those also impacted by the disaster.
The current location is in one of the buildings erected in the wake of that 1906 earthquake, and loyal customers say that this place is everything that an Italian restaurant should be: It's super fun, the live music and piano player are widely celebrated as adding a bit of old-school ambiance that's ideal, it's perfect for special occasions, and some vacationers who discover it decide to go back for a second night. The tortellini, gnocchi, and fresh-made pasta get rave reviews, and if you happen to be there for happy hour, keep in mind that the calamari has some serious fans.
(415) 986-1886
2237 Mason St, San Francisco, CA 94133
Columbia Restaurant (Ybor City, Tampa, Florida)
Ybor City's Columbia Restaurant isn't just old, it's huge: There's enough space here for 1,700 customers at once, and there are a variety of dining rooms that include the original 1903 saloon that officially became the first area of the restaurant in 1905. There's also a Prohibition-era dining room, and a group of 1930s-era rooms inspired by Don Quixote, Pompeii, and a local organization dedicated to the preservation of Latin heritage.
The area's heritage is on full display here, and customers call it not only a great restaurant, but an incredible cultural experience. Traditional dishes from the area's Spanish and Latin past are front and center, with customers noting that the paella is a must, and many recommend getting a Cuban sandwich even if it's just to share among those at the table. There are also plenty of recommendations for calling ahead and reserving a spot for dinner followed by the Flamenco show, and the sangria is a must-try as well.
columbiarestaurant.com/ybor-city-tampa
(813) 248-4961
2117 E 7th Ave, Tampa, FL 33605
The Berghoff (Chicago, Illinois)
Twenty-eight years after Herman Berghoff arrived in America from his native Germany, he opened The Berghoff. It was 1898, and the success he had at the Chicago World's Fair with his Indiana brewery inspired the move into the restaurant business. Fast forward to 2025: The Berghoff is still a family-owned restaurant that still gets the city's first liquor license of the year — and has since Prohibition ended.
The beers from the restaurant's own Adams Street Brewery are a major draw for customers, and the freshly-brewed root beer is so good that it alone is reason enough to put this one on your bucket list. The root beer is lauded as the perfect accompaniment for the German-themed menu, with dishes like pierogies, bratwurst, cheese curds, latkes, and Bavarian pretzels all getting lots of love from devoted customers. The spicy German mustards are ideal for a number of dishes, while the creamed spinach is a fan favorite, too. Whether it's the apple strudel or flourless chocolate cake, you should save room for dessert, too.
(312) 427-3170
17 W Adams St, Chicago, IL 60603
Tadich Grill (San Francisco, California)
There's a lot of incredible foodie history in San Francisco. It was the city's Chinatown area that helped define Chinese-American cuisine, after all, and San Francisco has another claim to fame in that it's home to one of the oldest restaurants in the country. Established in 1849 by three Croatian immigrants, the little stand that started out serving coffee briefly became the Cold Day Restaurant before being destroyed in the devastating earthquake of 1906. The name changed again when it was bought by John Tadich, and by the early 20th century, it was well-known for its mesquite-grilled fish.
The Tadich Grill has weathered other tragedies — including more earthquakes — and is still a favorite for its fish and seafood. From oysters Rockefeller and clam chowder to seafood salad, halibut, sole, and Chilean sea bass, this place gets consistent praise for generous portions, perfectly-cooked fish, incredible sauces that complement instead of overpower, and serving up fresh sourdough bread that just goes the extra mile.
(415) 391-1849
240 California St, San Francisco, CA 94111
Chris's Hot Dogs (Montgomery, Alabama)
Chris's Hot Dogs hasn't just had an incredibly long history, but it's had an incredible one, too. This Montgomery, Alabama staple was one of the many restaurants that played a part in the U.S.'s Civil Rights Movement, and by that time, it was already a beloved, decades-old institution. Opened in 1917 by a Greek immigrant named Chris Katechis, this place is still serving up the same top-secret chili sauce that Katechis created so many years ago.
There are fresh hamburgers here, too, but it's that chili sauce that still keeps customers returning and recommending this place to others. If you can think of something good to say about a restaurant, it's been said about Chris's: Not only are there stellar dogs and that outstanding chili sauce being sold here, but it also gets rave reviews for being the kind of place where employees make customers — first-time and regulars — feel like family, and as far as out-of-town visitors go, there are some that say this is a go-to place any time they're in the state.
(334) 265-6850
138 Dexter Ave, Montgomery, AL 36104
Buckhorn Exchange (Denver, Colorado)
For anyone who would love to step back in time to the Old American West, look no further than Denver's Buckhorn Exchange. Opened in 1893, this place looks like the sort of bar where you'll see grizzled sorts sidle up to the bar and order a few fingers of sippin' whiskey. If you've ever wanted to do that, there's great news: Many of the dishes on the menu are unchanged from this place's early days.
That menu includes dishes like Rocky Mountain oysters, salmon, buffalo, alligator, elk, quail, and — of course — beef. They're dishes that you might not see on many menus, so it's not surprising that customers say this is a real-deal experience. The buffalo prime rib gets a lot of mentions, with some saying that it's so good they make a yearly pilgrimage just for this dish. If you've ever wanted to try some of those lesser-known and under-utilized types of meats but worried about ordering them from a place that might not know how to turn them into something delectable, this is the place.
(303) 534-9505
1000 Osage St, Denver, CO 80204
Katz's Deli (New York, New York)
Katz's Deli pops up on any number of travel and cooking shows, and it's easy to forget just how long this place has been a New York City institution. Initially opened in 1888, it only became known as Katz's in 1910. Before that, it was Iceland Brothers, then Iceland & Katz. Whatever name it's gone by, it's undeniable that it's always been a cornerstone of the community, from serving immigrant families to sending food to the enlisted men during World War II.
Katz's was family-owned for a long time, and while it's technically changed families, it's still family-owned — and still serving corned beef and pastrami that's left to cure for up to 30 days. Delicious? Absolutely, and there are plenty of customers who say that it lives up to the hype. And yes, some note that iconic scene from "When Harry Met Sally" is an accurate description of what it's like to eat there, and a pastrami sandwich should be on any tourists' itinerary. That said, plenty also stress that you shouldn't let it overshadow the matzo ball soup — especially on a winter's day.
(212) 254-2246
205 E Houston St, New York City, NY 10002
The Ohio Club (Hot Springs, Arkansas)
The menu at The Ohio Club is pretty straightforward: Expect appetizers, salads, burgers, sandwiches, and a score of drinks and cocktails. According to customers, the menu might be short, but the food is delicious. The Reuben sandwich doesn't disappoint even those who count Reubens among their favorite eats, and the drinks get just as much attention for being the perfect complement. It makes sense: This place has had a long time to perfect everything from classic cocktails to the burgers, as it's been open since 1905.
This wasn't just any hotspot, though, it was well-known among a certain crowd ... and by that, we mean figures like Al Capone and Lucky Luciano. (Several of the menu items are named after the most infamous of clientele, like the corned beef and pastrami sandwich called The Bugsy.) This bar and casino has hosted performers like Al Jolson and was wildly popular with Major League Baseball players, too. Today, customers keep going back for the food, the live music, and the history.
(501) 627-0702
336 Central Ave, Hot Springs, AR 71901
White Horse Tavern (Newport, Rhode Island)
As far as the oldest of restaurants go, it's impossible to beat Rhode Island's White Horse Tavern. Founded in 1673, it's older than the U.S. itself by more than a century. The history is just as wild: After starting out as a home, it was turned into something of a meeting place for the seat of Rhode Island's government, before being inherited by a pirate — who had the support of Newport residents.
The ambiance might be 17th century, but the food is anything but. As befitting this tavern's new England location, it's the lobster bisque that customers say is the perfect way to start any meal, and as for the rest of the menu, think reimagined classics. The beef Wellington is a clear favorite, with some customers lamenting that they may never enjoy another steak again, knowing that it can't live up to this one. The duck Scotch egg and the bread pudding are favorites, too, and it's proof that old-school dishes can stand the test of time.
(401) 849-3600
26 Marlborough St, Newport, RI 02840
Ralph's Italian (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania)
Philadelphia has contributed a lot to America's foodie landscape, from the iconic Philly soft pretzel to the Philly cheesesteak (of oft-debated origins). It's also home to one of the oldest Italian restaurants in the country, and that's Ralph's. It was opened in 1900, and it's stayed in the family through several generations. These new generations still get high praise from customers for continuing to serve up the old-school Italian meals that saw the restaurant last for this impressively long run, and if you're wondering what to imagine, it's comfort food done right.
It's no secret that chicken Parm is a difficult dish to get right, but according to plenty of rave reviews, Ralph's is perfect every time. It's the kind of dish that sets the standard for all other chicken Parms, and as far as meatballs go, it's the same high standard ... that just might ruin other meatballs for you. The seafood dishes are reported to be consistently stellar, and as for dessert? One customer who misread "cannoli cake" as "carrot cake" noted that it's the best mistake they ever made, and that cannoli cake is not to be missed.
(215) 627-6011
760 S 9th St, Philadelphia, PA 19147
Methodology
In order to come up with our recommendations for the best old-school restaurants in the U.S., we did a few things. That starts with the obvious, of choosing places that were founded more than 100 years ago.
In order to be considered the best, we took into account scores of reviews from various places across the internet, and we also looked for places that continued to pay homage to their roots and to their history, and gave customers an old-school feeling. We also gave special consideration to those that were still decorated in a way that made it clear these were places that had been around for a long time, and were still serving up some classic dishes that had been on the menu for decades.