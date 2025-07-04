10 Restaurants That Played A Part In The US Civil Rights Movement (That You Can Still Visit)

In the grand scheme of human history, it's incredibly strange to think that the American Civil Rights Movement wasn't really that long ago. It defined the entirety of the 1960s, when Jim Crow laws were in effect, schools and public transportation were segregated, violence toward Black Americans was the norm, and legal protections were scarce.

Citizens across the country — particularly in the South — were making it clear that the old ways needed to go. At the time, even restaurants were segregated, and those that chose to ignore laws designed to keep people separate and judge based on skin color were few and far between. Those that did became safe havens for activists, protesters, and civil rights leaders, and had front-row seats for a long-overdue change.

Some restaurants became crucial to the formation of the Civil Rights Movement, serving as meeting places to plan everything from boycotts and protests to marches and rallies. Others went above and beyond to feed those on the front lines, while some provided safety, security, and a promise to look out for customers. Restaurants, owners, chefs, and staff were willing to risk everything for what they believed in, and some of these places are still around today. Let's talk about some of the restaurants and cafes that witnessed some of the biggest moments in modern American history.