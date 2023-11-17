The World's Oldest Italian Restaurant Has Been Serving Pasta For Over 500 Years

While there's an undeniable buzz to visiting an exciting new restaurant, storied eateries offer an appeal of their own. Whether it's that old-school diner that's been operating since childhood or iconic establishments like Antoine's — America's oldest family-run restaurant — in such establishments, food is a vessel of continuing history.

It may come as no surprise, then, that one of the world's oldest functioning restaurants is in history-packed Rome. Located in a central neighborhood a short walk away from the several-millennium-old pantheon, Ristorante La Campana offers records of operation in its exact location since 1518.

The menu's as Roman as it gets; classics like cacio e pepe and carciofi alla giudia are some of the establishment's most popular dishes. And while tourists are frequent, especially with its convenient location, loyal regulars are still a common sight. The restaurant's seemingly typical appearance, combined with a rich legacy, is exactly what makes it so special. Let's dive into the details.