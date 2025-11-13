When You're Sick Of Pumpkin Spice Lattes, Reach For Rosemary – Just Trust Us

Rosemary in your coffee — yes, that rosemary, the one you stick on steak for aroma, which smells like a Mediterranean hillside when you crush it between your fingers. If you've been getting sick of your DIY classic pumpkin spice lattes, trust us on this one and add this fragrant herb to your rotation of cozy fall drinks. It might actually give your PSL a run for its money — but, you can't just throw raw sprigs into your cup. To make a rosemary coffee or latte, the key is an infused simple syrup.

To make rosemary simple syrup, simply add three to four fresh rosemary sprigs to a large saucepan along with 1 cup of water and 1 cup of brown or white sugar. After simmering and stirring the mixture for a couple of minutes, the liquid will turn dark, fragrant, and almost resinous in the best possible way. Once reduced, remove the mixture from the heat and allow it to cool completely before pouring it through a sieve and bottling it.

From there, your latte gets made the usual way. Feel free to follow Miriam Hahn's homemade cafe latte recipe and, at the end, add a tablespoon of the rosemary syrup at a time, adjusting to your preferred taste and level of sweetness. Top the finished product with a fresh rosemary sprig, and ta-da — if you're into sophisticated, slightly savory-sweet flavor profiles, this might just replace your PSL habit entirely.