10 Festive Ingredients To Add To Your Christmas Morning Coffee

The countdown to Christmas is coming fast, and that means the year is almost over, too. We're never sure how the months go by so quickly, but then it always does. No matter what traditions or plans you have or if you're celebrating independently or with family and friends, it doesn't hurt to make a festive cup of coffee to pair with your Christmas morning breakfast. It's a great way to slow down and relish the day, which also passes too quickly. Sit down, take a sip, and savor the moment with a merry caffeinated drink.

If you need some guidance on what that entails, we have several flavorful and even colorful ideas to ensure your drink is as jolly as can be. You'll find a range of flavor profiles, some of which you can mix with others in the list. We'll share what makes each option so special in a cup of coffee and give you insights on how to include it or, potentially, what to pair it with. Cheers and wishing you a wonderful holiday season.