Transform Leftover Candy Canes Into A Sweet, Flavorful Latte

Many of us are left with an abundance of candy canes at the end of each holiday season. Whether they're mini, big, soft, or hard, those timeless peppermint sticks always seem to linger in our homes longer than our Christmas trees do. Some folks just throw them into the trash, while others utilize leftover candy canes in cooking and baking to keep the holiday spirit alive for a few more weeks. If you couldn't tell, we're part of the latter group, and we think candy canes have some great potential — especially when coffee is involved. Melt a few candy canes into your milk, and add them to your next latte for a totally festive flavor boost.

Melting candy canes into milk is a super easy way to craft your very own peppermint latte without any syrup required. Homemade peppermint syrup isn't necessarily difficult to make, but if you're looking to go light on the sugar, you're better off making a batch of peppermint milk. Start by crushing up a few candy canes; the easiest way to do this is by adding them to a Ziploc bag and crushing them with a rolling pin. Alternatively, you can crush them with a mortar and pestle, like this one on Amazon. Once they're crushed into small pieces and peppermint powder, add them to a saucepan along with a cup of milk (or more, depending on how many lattes you're going to make). Let the mixture simmer, stirring continuously, until all the candy cane chunks are fully melted and incorporated into the milk. The candy cane-infused milk will turn a light pink color, making it a delicious and visually appealing beverage.

