For A Better Iced Latte, Pour Your Milk First

Making an iced latte is as simple as adding ice, espresso, and milk or plant-based milk to a glass. But did you know that the order in which you add the components of an iced latte matters? For a better iced latte, always pour your milk first.

The next time you craft an iced latte, start by checking out our list of 15 mistakes you need to avoid when making espresso at home. Then, make the espresso and pour ice into a glass. Add the milk before adding the espresso, instead of the other way around. The reason for this is to avoid shocking the espresso with a sudden temperature change from very hot to very cold. The shock can make the latte taste bitter and over-extracted. The hot espresso also quickly melts the ice, which can over-dilute the latte quickly when the espresso is added before the milk. Adding the milk first acts as a barrier between the ice and the espresso, and the latte will taste less watery and more creamy and velvety. Then, before enjoying the latte, add sweetener as desired and give the drink a good stir.