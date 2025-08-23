7 Best Bakeries In Iceland
Icelanders love their bakeries. They've mastered the art of pastry-making, crafting all kinds of perfect delicacies such as kanilsnúður (cinnamon buns), rúgbrauð (rye bread), and hjónabandssæla (rhubarb cake). You can get kleinur, a delicious fried doughnut creation, at gas stations, and coffee for dunking treats can be found in even the most remote corners of the fjord-carved country. It's a paradise for those who, like me, have a sweet tooth and a serious hankering for coffee — there seems to be a great spot to satisfy them both in literally every village and town.
The bakeries' high-quality ingredients, old-world techniques, and Arctic berry-studded pastries are mind-blowingly tasty. There's seriously nothing better than enjoying rúgbrauð with Icelandic butter or hjónabandssæla over a cup of coffee in a cozy little shop as it rains outside in the north. It's definitely my happy place. But I've noticed that when people visit Iceland, they often skip the bakeries. Perhaps it doesn't cross their minds, or they might think that bakeries are just for locals. However, if you're visiting Iceland, you shouldn't make this mistake.
If you don't know where to begin, here are the seven best bakeries in Iceland. I've included my personal favorites where I could eat again and again, but I've also turned to Tripadvisor, Reddit, and Google Reviews to fill in the gaps and find the ones that locals likewise enjoy.
Brauð & Co, Reykjavík
With multiple locations across Iceland, Brauð & Co is my favorite bakery of all time. Everything is the best version of any pastry you've ever had — especially the croissants. The organic ingredients, such as grains and sugars, really shine, and the team takes extreme care in the ingredient sourcing process.
The bakery utilizes öland and einkorn flour from Denmark and Manitoba and 00 flour from Italy. You just won't find higher-quality goods anywhere. I also love that butter and sea salt come straight from Iceland, both specialties of the country. The Icelandic sea salt, especially, is so good that I have it shipped all the way to the Seattle area where I live because it's that unbeatable.
Highlights across its locations include the cinnamon rolls, marital bliss cookies, and Danish sourdough rye bread. As someone with Danish heritage, I want to emphasize just how perfect the latter is for smørrebrød, one of the best Scandinavian specialties. The croissants here are also killer and are the first thing I ever tried from Brauð & Co. Stranded for a few hours in Hlemmur, a bus station-turned-food hall on the Laugavegur in Reykjavík, I followed my nose to the bakery's location and ended up just drooling over the glossy croissants. The barista there was so kind and gave me free pastries with the coffee I bought from her, and I had to come back for seconds because the croissants were better than any I had ever tasted. I recommend sampling the croissants, something sweet, and a bread variety.
+354 456-7777
Multiple locations
Sesam Brauðhús, Reyðarfjörður
This cute little red bakery in East Iceland packs a punch, enticing locals with its piles of freshly made bread and cakes. The warm atmosphere is just so inviting, and it's such a fun spot to grab breakfast. Many consider this to be the best bakery in all of the East Fjords. My advice is to get there early to get the best pick before they're gone because it really is popular. Ask to sit outside to enjoy the view and the surrounding mountains. If there does happen to be a line, it goes by quickly, so don't be afraid to come in if the afternoon is the only time you're able to visit. Just note that the shop isn't open on Sundays.
The menu includes all kinds of great Icelandic food. Everything is made by hand when possible, so you can really taste the craftsmanship. It uses ingredients like pumpkin seeds, rye kernels, and sprouted rye. The barley flour is sourced from Móðir Jörð, an organic farm in Vallanes that forever has my heart — its produce is unbelievably flavorful, and I loved trying it fresh from the fields. You'll definitely want to sample the baked goods, which include the farm's flours while you're at Sesam Brauðhús.
When you visit, order an oat milk cappuccino, an oatmeal cookie, and a cinnamon roll before grabbing a loaf of bread to go. The cookies are perfectly chewy and sweet, and the cinnamon rolls are completely covered in sugar, making them an ideal coffee companion.
+354 475-8000
Hafnargötu 1, 730 Reyðarfjörður
Bláa Kannan Café, Akureyri
Akureyri, Iceland's capital of the north, is amazing. Sitting right on Eyjafjörður, the town offers gorgeous views of the saltwater, snow-coated mountains, and emerald pines. It's my partner's favorite city in Iceland due to the scenery, coffee shop culture, and lack of tourists. After spending some time wandering through the quaint downtown, make sure to duck into the giant blue bakery, Bláa Kannan Café, in the heart of it all.
The service here is fantastic. One of the workers once noticed me eyeing the bowls of Icelandic candy, including Nordic licorice, by the cash register and told me to sample them for free. Seeing that I loved it, she gave me a handful to have with my coffee. And that's not rare — the staff is amazing. When it comes to the food, the treats here are just outstanding. Bláa Kannan Café's freshly baked bread, cakes, and soup are so wholesome and tasty.
I'm partial to the banana coffee cake. I completely inhaled it when I first tried it because it was so moist and had the perfect amount of nuts on top. Otherwise, the carrot cake is the best, thanks to the thick frosting, a generous amount of carrots, and sweet spices. For something savory, get the quiche, open-faced rye bread sandwiches, or paninis. There's really no wrong way to go. Just note that from what I've observed, this can get pretty packed mid-day due to the central location. I'd recommend coming super early so you not only beat the crowds but also snag the best pastries.
+354 461-4600
Hafnarstræti 96, 600 Akureyri
Kaffi Ilmur, Akureyri
Locals love this Akureyri fixture for its old-fashioned Icelandic cakes, plentiful outdoor seating, cozy plates, and great coffee. If you have the chance, come in the winter. I cannot stress enough just how magical it is to enjoy the baked goods as it snows in the city — Akureyri decorates the streets with string lights and garlands during the holidays. With a rooftop view of it all, Kaffi Ilmur is the best place in town to grab a coffee and pastry, and sit outside or by the windows to watch Iceland turn into a snow globe. That said, in the summer you do get to enjoy the bakery's fresh produce and blue sky views.
The bakery sits within one of Akureyri's oldest homes. Photos of the family that began it back in the very early 1900s hang on the walls, reminding diners of its history. Not that you could forget when the menu feels so timeless. Known for its traditional Icelandic cakes, these old-fashioned desserts are baked right upstairs, meaning they're extremely fresh. The apple cake and carrot cake are great. Otherwise, get the waffles with lots of whipped cream and a specialty cup of tea like 2001 Night, a mix of black tea, green tea, jasmine blossoms, strawberry, rhubarb aroma, sunflower blossoms, and rose blossoms.
If you want breakfast or lunchtime goodies, note that Kaffi Ilmur opens at 9 a.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. on weekends. On weekends, a brunch buffet is also laid out between 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., so plan accordingly.
+354 680-5851
Hafnarstræti 107b, Akureyri
Deig, Reykjavík
Though just a bakery, Deig might be among the best restaurants in all of Reykjavík. Everything is baked in-house daily, from the doughnuts to the bread to the bagels, and they're so good that diners find themselves returning or daydreaming of going after they've long left the country. It's contemporary, fresh, and original.
This is quite a modern bakery for Iceland, slinging doughnuts and bagels named after pop stars like Madonna and sitcom characters like George Costanza from "Seinfeld." Portions are huge and there's free wi-fi, so consider staying a while as you feast on goodies that will both fill you up and delight your taste buds. Every bagel flavor is vegan except for the Parmesan, and there are plenty of plant-based cream cheeses to choose from, making it a great pick for diners like myself.
Deig closes when pastries run out, so just get there super early so you not only get what you want but can order at all. If you're in the mood for something savory, you can't beat the salmon bagel sandwich, made with smoked salmon from Ólafsfjörður, tomatoes, caper cream cheese, and onions. I recommend ordering it with the sesame bagel as a base, because the crunch of the seeds adds a great dimension to this umami combination. Otherwise, get the cinnamon cruller for something sweet with classic Icelandic flavors — those of us Nordic-blooded pastry eaters love our cinnamon, cloves, and cardamom.
+354 571-1555
Tryggvagata 12, 101 Reykjavík
Brauðgerðarhús, Akureyri
This is another northern jewel of a bakery, beloved among locals for the sourdough and pastries. This bakery is way off the beaten path, so don't expect to run into tourists here. The building, positioned inside a mall, just looks like a generic box-shaped structure with little signage, so it's also not someplace you'll easily find without an address. But the baked goods are unreal. Some online reviewers even complain that there aren't enough rating stars to give this spot.
There's such a diverse selection at Brauðgerðarhús. The vegan croissants are outstanding and shouldn't be missed. I like plain butter ones, but they also come glazed with chocolate and marzipan. Icelanders also adore the sourdough, so consider grabbing an Icelandic loaf to bring with you on your adventures. My partner and I always kept a loaf in the car while backpacking through the country — we'd pull it and top it with plant-based cheese out when we were hungry but couldn't be bothered to go inside somewhere. And this is a great spot to grab yours, as it's not only delicious, but being sold near some of the best outdoor adventures in the country.
Coffee and tea refills are free according to some customers, so if you're not in a hurry, consider staying a while with a book, plenty of pastries, and good company. The art on the wall is beautiful and the bakery is spacious.
+354 534-0034
Sunnuhlíð 12, 603 Akureyri
Wake n Bake, Reykjavík
My heart broke when Emilie And The Cool Kids, my favorite place for pastries in the city, was taken over recently. As it turns out, all of the recipes got passed over to the new owners, so despite the different name, I can confidently say that this place remains a gem. Wake n Bake, the new shop, serves all kinds of baked goodies, from sweet to savory.
There's so much to love here. Expect piles of vegan cookies, fun interiors, incredible coffee, and plenty of seating where you can sit and people-watch right in the center of the capital. The bagels are really something. Try the Salmon and Garfunkel, a bagel sandwich stuffed with salmon, cream cheese, red onions, chives, and avocado. It's got great umami, and it's perfectly portable for carrying down the few blocks to the harbor. If you're vegan, try the Las Vegas Vegan, a sesame bagel sandwich with vegan cream cheese, spinach, tomatoes, avocado, and homemade pesto.
I also recommend ordering something sweet. I love the raspberry bun, which is filled with the tart and sweet fruit. The blueberry muffin and cinnamon bun are so sweet and cozy, making them ideal for a rainy morning in the city. Get yours with a Nutellachino for the ultimate hygge meal.
Hverfisgata 98, 101 Reykjavík
Methodology
This article's inclusions are based on my own personal favorites as someone who's spent extensive time in Iceland. It feels like I've drunk an oat milk cappuccino at nearly every bakery in the country. I think that the bakeries included in this article captured the nation's pastry culture well, from the old-fashioned cake purveyors in the north to the bagel trailblazers in the south. They all have a place in the Icelandic bakery diaspora. And I love that Icelandic bakeries aren't flashy; they're sincere and focused on making great pastries and cozy experiences. So many of these favorites don't even have websites because they're more concerned with crafting perfect bread and authentic places in which to enjoy it.
The rest of the inclusions are based on extensive research into where the locals like to go for their bread, pastries, cakes, and other baked goods. Bakeries with 4 to 5 stars on Tripadvisor and Google Reviews were considered, and I prioritized those with Icelandic complements. It was fun to see that I agree with the popular opinions from locals, like Brauð & Co being superior to the touristy and overpriced spots that get more Instagram screen time, and cinnamon being eternally better than chocolate. In the end, what grabbed my attention as a Nordic travel and food writer were the places with consistent ravings about the authentic or original offerings, the outdoor views or cozy interiors, kind service, rich coffee menus to go with the baked goods, and sustainable practices.