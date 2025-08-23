7 Best Bakeries In Iceland

Icelanders love their bakeries. They've mastered the art of pastry-making, crafting all kinds of perfect delicacies such as kanilsnúður (cinnamon buns), rúgbrauð (rye bread), and hjónabandssæla (rhubarb cake). You can get kleinur, a delicious fried doughnut creation, at gas stations, and coffee for dunking treats can be found in even the most remote corners of the fjord-carved country. It's a paradise for those who, like me, have a sweet tooth and a serious hankering for coffee — there seems to be a great spot to satisfy them both in literally every village and town.

The bakeries' high-quality ingredients, old-world techniques, and Arctic berry-studded pastries are mind-blowingly tasty. There's seriously nothing better than enjoying rúgbrauð with Icelandic butter or hjónabandssæla over a cup of coffee in a cozy little shop as it rains outside in the north. It's definitely my happy place. But I've noticed that when people visit Iceland, they often skip the bakeries. Perhaps it doesn't cross their minds, or they might think that bakeries are just for locals. However, if you're visiting Iceland, you shouldn't make this mistake.

If you don't know where to begin, here are the seven best bakeries in Iceland. I've included my personal favorites where I could eat again and again, but I've also turned to Tripadvisor, Reddit, and Google Reviews to fill in the gaps and find the ones that locals likewise enjoy.