This Iconic Candy Is Beloved In Sweden, But Divisive In The US

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

We're enjoying a Swedish candy boom here in the United States. Sweden's sugary imports have exploded in recent years — in fact, according to United Nations COMTRADE data (via Trading Economics), Sweden imported over $10 million of candy to the U.S. in 2024. What makes Swedish candy different from American candy is that it uses fewer artificial ingredients. So, not only are the typically squishy-yet-fluffy gummies bursting with real fruit flavors, but a more natural approach makes Swedish treats feel somewhat less harmful to our health. To help start your journey, we've ranked 21 popular Swedish candies. But there's an entire subcategory of Swedish candy we need to discuss, as it's not as easy of a sell to American candy consumers: lakrits.

"Lakrits" means "licorice," but we're not talking about Twizzlers and Red Vines, here. This isn't berry-flavored licorice, it's black licorice, and it's more intensely flavored than our black licorice here in the States, which is already a polarizing sweet. Lakrits are gelatin candies that come in all kinds of shapes and sizes and with various fillings and twists, but the common factor is they're flavored with extracts from dried licorice root for a powerful anise, fennel-like pop. A step further on the love-it-or-hate-it spectrum is salmiak, which is salted lakrits. You bite through a coating of salt to a chewy center, somehow both powerfully bitter and sweet at once. Swedes adore it, but this doesn't come naturally to Americans, who are used to a more fully sweet character to their candy.