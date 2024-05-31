What Makes Swedish Candy Different?

In case you missed it, Swedish candy is all the rage. TikTok creators have caught on to Swedish candy culture, particularly lördagsgodis, or "Saturday candy," a tradition where children (and many adults!) indulge in a variety of sweets every Saturday. With this candy culture comes sweet treats specific to Sweden, which creators are reviewing and sharing online. As a result, brick and mortar shops like BonBon — one of the best candy stores in the U.S. — and online Swedish candy retailers are struggling to keep up with the soaring demand. But what makes Swedish candy unique, anyway?

Swedish candy is often sold — and consumed — in mixes of sweet and sour gummies. The texture is one key difference in Swedish candy compared to the gummies that we buy in the U.S. It is airier and fluffier than typical gummies, with an almost marshmallowy consistency. Swedish sweets often feature unique flavors, such as licorice or berry combinations, that set them apart from the typically sweeter, sugar-based American candies.

In addition to fun textures and flavors, there's also a notable difference in ingredients. As many Americans become more mindful of what they eat, there's a growing demand for products with clear ingredient lists and natural ingredients. Swedish candies usually contain fewer artificial colors and preservatives compared to their American counterparts, focusing more on natural flavors and high-quality ingredients. They are often gluten-free, vegan, and use glucose instead of gelatin, avoiding trans fats and corn syrup.