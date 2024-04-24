The Swedish Candy You Are, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

Represented by the ram, Aries aren't afraid to take leaps of faith. As the first signs of the zodiac calendar, the Aries don't have anyone before them to inherit any wisdom or life lessons from — which often means that, in life, they end up learning things the hard way. However, aside from this sign's directness, this can also lend itself to them being particularly hot-headed and competitive people. They don't necessarily care about the details, nor will they consider the alternatives. These signs want what they want, and they want to be the best. If they're not, be prepared to hear about it.

Now, none of this is to say that Aries aren't lovely people to be around. They're incredibly passionate, confident, and ambitious people — and there's no one better to have by your side in a challenging situation. As you read on, you'll come to find every sign has its faults. But, in note of this sign's competitive streak, it only makes sense that the Swedish candy for this sign would also have to be the best. Anything less would be like asking these signs to settle. In so, the Aries' Swedish candy is none other than Dumle Original, which is, uncoincidentally, the Swedish candy Tasting Table named No. 1.

First on the zodiac calendar and first on Tasting Table's ranking of popular Swedish candies from worst to best — Aries wouldn't have it any other way. Just like them, the chocolate-covered caramels live up to the name.