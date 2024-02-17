Going Viral Can Mean Overnight Success For Restaurants, But There Are Downsides

Although viral social media content may sound like the Holy Grail to many business owners, the price of popularity can come with significant costs. When a viral campaign goes well, businesses can benefit from free publicity and an influx of attention. TikTok videos have resuscitated businesses like Santa Rosa's Lee's Noodle Shop, and Korea's MDK Noodles, whose dalgona candy sales soared after the airing of Squid Games. Yet not all viral campaigns are sunshine and roses. Once a topic goes viral, it can be difficult to control sentiment surrounding the subject and businesses must be prepared to meet demand. "There's the cool factor of taking the photo, but it has to have the other components, like experience, consistency of food, and evolution of the product," Aaron Allen, founder of a restaurant consultancy, advised CNN.

For Cronut creator Dominique Ansel, social media virality led to borderline despair and the popularity of his baked creations nearly led to his bakery's downfall. "From the inside we were just crumbling ... I was so overwhelmed every single day," he told our Tasting Table team. "We were crushed by requests and people were mad because we couldn't make enough." Employees were quitting and Ansel was stretched thin. "It was a very simple and humble beginning, and I think it was a painful start to start something beautiful that we've created," he recalls. Ansel isn't the only restauranteur who has faced challenges as a result of social media popularity.