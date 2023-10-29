We All Know Chocolate Is A Sweet Treat, But Is It Actually Considered Candy?

There's no debate about whether gummy worms or Skittles are candy — everyone would agree that they are. But what about chocolate? Chocolate tastes a whole lot different from Skittles, so are they even in the same category? In other words, is chocolate even considered candy? Sure, Reese's Peanut Butter Cups or Milky Way bars would definitely fall under the candy category, but what about just pure chocolate?

The short answer is yes, although chocolate is a lot more natural than most other candies. This is because the chocolate that we eat, such as general chocolate bars or the chocolate truffles you might find in See's Candies, have been processed and generally have had sugar added to them. For example, Lindt's Milk Chocolate Classic Recipe bar has 15 grams of sugar in a serving, 12 grams of which are added sugars. In fact, sugar is even the first ingredient listed.

A key ingredient in chocolate is cocoa butter, which is natural — it's the fat derived from cocoa beans — but it's only mildly sweet by modern standards. More often than not, sugar is then added to the mix to make chocolate more palatable for the average consumer. So, even if cocoa butter is not candy, chocolate is candy. However, there is one type of chocolate that is much less candy-like: dark chocolate. Specifically, unsweetened dark chocolate that has a high cocoa content. This creation is further away from the general idea of candy due to its lower amounts of added sugar.