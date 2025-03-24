The One Swedish Candy You Really Need To Try, According To Our Taste Test

Swedish candy is having a true viral moment right now. At some point in your nightly scrolling session, you'll likely come across a video of influencers sampling bags of sour gummy skulls and pastel puffs with wide eyes and excited squeals. Swedish candy is different from American candy because it contains more natural ingredients and offers unique textures. Plus, the pick 'n' mix style candy shop that Sweden is especially known for is every candy-lover's dream, and we couldn't resist getting in on the fun. Tasting Table ranked 21 popular Swedish candies, and, despite all the viral fame of Swedish gummies, a chocolate confection surprisingly took the top spot.

Dumle chocolate-coated caramels were instant winners as soon as our taste tester unwrapped the red and blue plastic and tasted the first one. She enjoyed the precise ratio of chocolate to caramel and "the perfect melt-in-your-mouth experience" it created. Dumle came about in 1945 when they were created by candy company Mazetti in lollipop form. There's a reason the candy has remained relevant for so long, and that's because it is delicious toffee and chocolate perfection. The candy is also not afraid of change. Today, you can find Dumle (now made by Fazer) in all kinds of variations, including Dumle mousse eggs, cookies, chocolate bars, and even protein bars.