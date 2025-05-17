13 Delicious Cocktails You Can Make From Dunkin' Drinks

"America runs on Dunkin'" is ingrained in our psyches just like the double-walled paper cups in our hands, but more than a slogan, it's a promise. In 2017, Dunkin' sold two billion cups of coffee across the globe, a value that translates to sixty cups per second. With numbers like that, it's hard to deny the symbolic truth behind the brand's motto, but the unsung hero in this mission has long been Dunkin's rigorous taste testing process.

In light of the coffee chain's 2019 rebrand, shortening the name to Dunkin' and emerging as a "premier beverage-led, on-the-go brand," I've decided to refocus my spirit knowledge on Dunkin's drink offerings, leveraging my expertise as a mixologist to hand pick the best options for making reimagined cocktails.

Whether your bevy of choice is a limited-edition summer drink, one of Dunkin's sugar-free offerings, or something off of Dunkin's secret menu, I've compiled 13 creative cocktails utilizing different Dunkin' drinks. Spanning an array of styles and flavors, each one is easy to make and requires almost no clean-up or prep — only a pitstop at Dunkin's while you're on-the-go.