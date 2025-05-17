13 Delicious Cocktails You Can Make From Dunkin' Drinks
"America runs on Dunkin'" is ingrained in our psyches just like the double-walled paper cups in our hands, but more than a slogan, it's a promise. In 2017, Dunkin' sold two billion cups of coffee across the globe, a value that translates to sixty cups per second. With numbers like that, it's hard to deny the symbolic truth behind the brand's motto, but the unsung hero in this mission has long been Dunkin's rigorous taste testing process.
In light of the coffee chain's 2019 rebrand, shortening the name to Dunkin' and emerging as a "premier beverage-led, on-the-go brand," I've decided to refocus my spirit knowledge on Dunkin's drink offerings, leveraging my expertise as a mixologist to hand pick the best options for making reimagined cocktails.
Whether your bevy of choice is a limited-edition summer drink, one of Dunkin's sugar-free offerings, or something off of Dunkin's secret menu, I've compiled 13 creative cocktails utilizing different Dunkin' drinks. Spanning an array of styles and flavors, each one is easy to make and requires almost no clean-up or prep — only a pitstop at Dunkin's while you're on-the-go.
Cold Brew — Cold brew Negroni
I'd bet iced coffee outsells cold brew at Dunkin', but maybe that's just the New Englander in me talking. (I do like an iced medium, regulah'.) And while I'd never use iced coffee as an ingredient in a cocktail, the same isn't true for cold brew. Dunkin' debuted the slow-brewed, full-bodied cold coffee on menus across the nation in August 2016, and since then the bold, smooth, and naturally sweet profile has become quite popular.
Made from Arabica beans steeped in cold water for 12 hours, the potable perk-up is rich in texture and brimming with chocolatey aroma. Better still, the special brew is served chilled, meaning you can skip the ice, making it the coolest high-test combination of sweet and bitter on Dunkin's menu. Why? Because Dunkin's cold brew doubles as a veritable mixer, and it's a go-to choice for a coffee-inspired Negroni.
Coffee melds extremely well with the bitter notes of Campari and the earthy aromas of sweet vermouth — two of the three main ingredients in a classic Negroni. Reasonable specs for a cold brew coffee Negroni recipe suggest an ounce and a half of cold brew in place of gin while keeping the Campari and sweet vermouth at one ounce each. The cold brew version deepens the complexity of the classic, reducing its alcohol level but preserving its oomph. Sure, you could investigate how to make your own batch, but I'd go with Dunkin's cold brew for a consistently bold and convenient option that makes for versatile imbibing.
Caramel macchiato — Macchiato martini
The macchiato is not to be confused for a latte, nor is it meant to be doused in caramel syrup, but here I am, gathering components to make Dunkin's caramel macchiato into a martini. Right or wrong, anyone with a sweet tooth would likely agree that while gluttonous, neither idea is all that fanciful.
For starters, Dunkin's macchiato is indeed a latte style macchiato. This approach differs from the traditional espresso macchiato in that it substitutes the dollop of foam for a generous pour of steamed milk, which is then suspended underneath two shots of pulled espresso. This version is heavier on milk and coffee, and it's a combination that practically sings when blended with sweet swirls of salty caramel.
At this point, it's not so hard to imagine pouring a caramel macchiato over vodka and ice, and shaking that tin to high heaven before drinking straight up. To bring the Dunkin' caramel macchiato martini to life, mix the creamy coffee drink with vodka in equal parts and hard shake without ice. This extra step ensures that the caramel fully incorporates in the liquid before it gets chilled. Enhancing the cocktail with flavored liqueurs can augment the caramelized coffee notes, but as is, this quick and easy alteration demands far fewer ingredients than the Starbucks caramel macchiato espresso martini, making the end result all the more delicious.
Hot chocolate — Spiked with peppermint or cinnamon schnapps
Hot chocolate may well be my number one companion on a wintry evening spent fireside. A mere mention of this simple pleasure and it's as if I can hear the tearing of hot cocoa packets, practically smelling the chocolate dust perfume as it settles around an imaginary souvenir mug.
While the fireplace and the mug went with my childhood home, lucky for me, Dunkin' supplies the heartwarming beverage year round–and did I mention that whipped cream and marshmallows make for a fine accompaniment to the adults-only version? Well then, let me get to it. Spike your hot chocolate with a shot of schnapps. If a minty chocolate profile is your jam, go for peppermint, but if you prefer flavors akin to Mexican hot chocolate, grab the cinnamon schnapps instead.
Dunkin's hot chocolate is unique from other coffee chains in that it's dairy-free, and while it's worth checking out how Dunkin's hot chocolate is made, it has a sweeter, simpler profile that harks back to Swiss Miss. Indeed, the adult hot chocolate is a simple pleasure, so be sure to enjoy it responsibly.
Mango Pineapple Refresher — white sangria
When it comes to Dunkin' Refresher flavors, mango pineapple has ranked among the worst. Typically, complaints about the drink Dunkin' developers created to "keep go-getters running" cite the Refresher's weak flavor and the brand's discontinuation of beloved options for added customization.
Dunkin' Refreshers debuted in 2022, with a flavor lineup that included mango pineapple, strawberry dragonfruit, and peach passionfruit, mixed with either green tea, coconut milk, or lemonade. Today, the green tea concoction only comes in two flavors, but that's more than enough to give the Refresher a new lease on life as a white sangria.
White sangria works best with a dry wine such as pinot grigio, but with the addition of slightly tannic green tea, I suggest a sauvignon blanc from New Zealand, as the sun-ripened, stone fruit aromas and bright acidity will balance out the astringency of the tea leaf. Other prominent ingredients in sangria include fresh fruit, and in this case, I'd mince some fresh, titular, tropical fruits, mango and pineapple.
The tropical fruit syrup in the Refresher will provide extra sugar, so it's entirely up to you whether or not to add brandy, Cointreau, or other citrus-leaning liqueurs. Since the Dunkin' drink and fresh fruit are flavor enhancers, not the main act, this one's all about tasting as you go and adjusting to your liking. However you choose to proceed, one sip and you'll forget all about whatever bad word was said about Dunkin's coy, yet perfectly crushable Mango Pineapple Refresher turned white sangria.
Chai latte — Masala flip
This mixed drink mash-up may be a big leap intellectually, but when shaken with the sweet, warming aromas of spiced rum, a Dunkin' chai latte makes for a velvety smooth sipper.
So, why is it a stretch? Well, for starters, Masala chai is regarded as chai's most authentic form, and while Dunkin's spice blend includes cinnamon, ginger, clove, cardamom, and nutmeg, it's ultimately turned into a syrupy concentrate, which is more of an appropriation that "reflects white tastes [in the United States] rather than Indian tradition," according to a history of Masala chai published in Epicurious.
Still, the milky, sweet, spiced black tea drink contains all the requisite flavors to bring the Masala flip to life — or, at the very least, to evoke its signature creamy mouthfeel, spiced aromas, and a smile on your face.
Dunkin's chai syrup, combined with steamed milk, reflects the spiciness of the chai and the sweetness of cinnamon syrup in one convenient, insulated paper cup. When mixed with two ounces of spiced rum and dry shaken (without ice) for full incorporation, the latte version mimics the frothy texture of a flip without dealing with messy egg whites. Served straight up, it's an elegant twist on a Dunkin' drink.
Matcha latte — Gin Fizz
Dunkin's matcha latte contains two simple ingredients: milk (whole or skim), and a powdered matcha blend made from cane sugar and matcha green tea. More than a simple tasty beverage, green tea leaves boast a bevy of nutritional properties, and Dunkin' sources high-quality green tea powder produced from matcha grown in the Aichi prefecture of Japan.
For a milky take on this matcha gin cocktail recipe, Dunkin's matcha latte is a great contender. While the recipe calls for water to dissolve the matcha powder, we can skip it since we've got the milk-forward matcha infusion on hand and ready to go. From there, muddled citrus and fresh mint enhance the botanical essence of gin, but cut the specs in half (the recipe is built for two servings), and I'd caution against using a heavy hand in the sweetener department. That's because Dunkin' already sweetens their matcha blend with cane sugar, so if you do add sugar, do so sparingly.
To take this refreshingly floral cocktail into "fizz" territory, top the whole thing off with club soda. If you fear the carbonation will clash with the milk, let me tell you about Doodh Soda, a Punjabi staple composed of lemon-lime soda and, yup, you guessed it, milk.
Butter Pecan Swirl frozen coffee — Bourbon milkshake
Why not add bourbon to your butter pecan swirl frozen coffee from Dunkin's? I promise it'll be one of the best tasting homages to a bourbon milkshake you've had. Allow me to make my case. While the frozen coffee doesn't rank among the best "iced" coffee offerings at Dunkin', it is demonstrative of the texture and sweetness necessary to make our bourbon milkshake sing. The drink does have a pronounced taste of molasses, which makes for an assertive flavor, but that's easily neutralized by the nutty overtones and hints of caramel introduced by the butter pecan swirl.
Many recipes for a bourbon butter pecan milkshake call for a base of toasted pecans, milk, and ice cream, and it's not unusual for recipes to add a splash of vanilla vodka or coffee liqueur for a spiritous boost of flavor. Using Dunkin's brand of frozen coffee infused with butter pecan swirl nearly takes the place of all three base ingredients, although I'd opt for an extra scoop of ice cream — whether it be coffee, butter pecan, or plain old vanilla. It lends an extra creaminess that'll help bind the alcohol with the frozen coffee.
At one and half ounces, any bourbon will do, but Maker's Mark is a sweeter option that'll make for a well-balanced milkshake. Hot tip: If you have Kahlua on hand, half an ounce of the rum liqueur will kick up the coffee notes.
Strawberry Coolatta — Frozen strawberry margarita
Declared the best of Dunkin's caffeine-free drinks by the taste testers at Tasting Table, the strawberry Coolatta has been a fan favorite since its debut nearly three decades ago. Boasting over twenty flavors in that span, Dunkin's super successful line of frozen drinks have included limited runs of specialty collaborations with brands like Tropicana and Mountain Dew.
In 2018, Dunkin's released a "galactic" version of the frozen beverage dubbed the Cosmic Coolatta. With a blue raspberry float layered over the Cosmic Coolatta line of flavors, which includes strawberry, you have to wonder what food scientist would willingly attack our tried and true, blue-ribbon berry flavor with such slop. Considering that the Cosmic Coolatta line quietly disappeared from menus a year later, it stands to reason that I'm not alone in my assessment.
Strawberry Coolatta is superior to blue raspberry not only for using real cane sugar, but because it's actually made from the fruit itself. As evidenced by the brand's allergen/ingredient guide, the blue raspberry Coolatta concentrate is merely flavored as such and contains high fructose corn syrup. For a delectable strawberry margarita, pour the Coolatta into a pitcher and mix with an ounce of silver tequila. Adding agave is optional, but a squeeze of fresh lime juice is nonnegotiable. For one serving, a quarter ounce and half ounce, respectively, will do the trick. Lastly, a few gentle stirs will let the ingredients mix without breaking down the drink's icy composition.
Peach Sunshine Energy Drink — St-Germaine spritz
Hailed as "a totally new way to run on Dunkin'" in a 2024 company press release, the effervescent energy drink containing vitamins and minerals and a jolt of caffeine is the latest iteration of SPARK'D Energy by Dunkin'. While the original name didn't hang around, the spritzy beverage has endured, and the peach sunshine flavor bodes well as a fruit-forward backdrop for a St-Germaine spritz.
If you're unfamiliar with the French liqueur made from elderflower blossoms, St-Germaine is one of the more recognizable producers out there, boasting fragrant fruity aromas underpinned by peach, grapefruit, and pear. It's a profile that melds well with peach sunshine's strong lychee presence, and at 20 percent alcohol by volume, the splash of liqueur won't send you straight to bed after sipping.
Since the Dunkin' drink is bubbly on its own, topping your St-Germaine peach sunshine spritz with sparkling wine is entirely up to you. With or without, both drinks' floral aromas will dance on your palate, a truly refreshing and fragrant option for sipping at golden hour.
Hot tea — Sweet tea smash
Perhaps the most unadulterated offering on Dunkin's menu, the bold breakfast black tea comes down to one basic ingredient: steeped black tea. Using this, I'm proposing a sipper with a homemade feel — something more inspired than the average store-bought sweet tea brands or aluminum cans can offer.
Specs for a spiked sweet tea could be as simple as black tea, whiskey, and sweetener, and if that's your style, get out your pitcher and start pouring. Then again, since the Dunkin's drink we've started with is so darn simple, allow me to complicate things a bit.
That's because I like a sweet tea smash, an elevated version of the humble drink that, despite its name, requires a delicate touch and a few extra tools. First, you must muddle lemon wedges and fresh mint in a shaking tin. A gentle touch means you'll express the juices and oils therein without bruising the fruit or tearing up the leaves. From there, an ounce of Tennessee whiskey drives it home, but a spoonful of Strega, an Italian digestif, is the proverbial cherry on top. Made from a secret blend of seventy herbs and spices, sugar, lemon, and mint, Strega boosts the flavors already present in the sweet tea smash, grounding the sweetness with bitter undertones that'll keep you coming back for more.
Hot coffee — Irish coffee
The OG of Dunkin' offerings and humble hotshot of caffeine we've all had and love. I consider Dunkin's hot coffee as an original gangster for good reason. That's because Dunkin's original blend companion flavors Hazelnut and French Vanilla were only introduced in 1995 — that's 45 years after the first Dunkin' Donuts opened in Quincy, Massachusetts in 1950. Take into consideration that Starbucks' Pike Place location wouldn't open until 1971, and it's safe to say that Dunkin' is an OG in the coffee chain world writ large.
With all that history to its name, it's no surprise that Dunkin's original blend coffee is the perfect ingredient to compliment another tried and true classic, the Irish Coffee. The medium roasted Arabica beans make for a well-balanced drink — as long as you make your Irish Coffee with the proper whiskey. Jameson Irish Whiskey is the logical choice. Its fruity, barrel-aged taste melds beautifully with the rich flavor of Dunkin' coffee. Finish it off with a heap of whipped cream and that's a terrific Irish coffee.
Espresso — Livorno punch
This centuries-old drink has been served in its hometown of Livorno, Italy for over 400 years, but perhaps you are only just now learning of it. I was like you once, ignorant to the after-dinner customs of the seaside Tuscan town, but since unearthing this Italian after-dinner drink on the internet, oh boy, am I glad I found it.
For starters, the Livorno punch is both delicious and extremely easy to make. Composed of four simple ingredients — two ounces of spiced rum, one and half ounces of espresso, one barspoon sugar, and a lemon twist — the number alone tricks the brain into believing it's more complicated than it is. Of course, you could complicate things by using your own espresso machine, just be sure to 'temperature surf' for the best espresso. But if a drive-thru option works for you, Dunkin' espresso will work for your Livorno Punch.
In keeping with Dunkin's suite of coffee options, the espresso is made from 100 percent Arabica beans, finely ground and brewed fresh. While it may not be the real deal by most connoisseur's standards, neither is your homemade version of the Italian cocktail. That's because the original drink calls for rumme, an imitation-rum made from neutral spirit, rum essence, sugar, and spices by the Livornese in the 1700s. While rumme is nearly impossible to find outside of Italy, a spiced rum will result in the desired effect.
Frozen chocolate — Mudslide
Perhaps Dunkin's most indulgent offering, the original frozen chocolate is a natural front-runner for turning into a decadent mudslide. While the adults-only treat traditionally calls for vanilla ice cream doused in chocolate syrup, other chocolate lovers will agree that it makes perfect sense to double up on chocolate.
With a base of one part vodka, the rich mocha profile of the frozen chocolate takes on creamy caramel-coffee notes when mixed with equal parts Kahlua and Bailey's Irish Coffee. Better still, use Dunkin's frozen hot chocolate for an even more pronounced flavor of chocolatey-goodness. While it's not offered on Dunkin's website, if you can procure the limited-edition flavor locally, the end result is a devilishly good dessert cocktail without all the mess; though I can hardly restrain myself from showering my chocolate drink with, yup, you guessed it, more chocolate. I like thin shavings sprinkled overtop, but if whipped cream is your preference, that'll do just fine, too.