Did Dunkin' Get Rid Of Its Spark'd Energy Drinks?

In February 2024, Dunkin' launched its new and exciting line of energy drinks, Spark'd Energy by Dunkin, which went nationwide with two main flavors perfectly suited for spring: Berry Burst and Peach Sunshine. This trendy line of beverages was introduced as a coffee substitute, immediately stirring consumers' excitement. Some loved Dunkin's peach selection for its fizzy but not too sweet profile. Others, however, didn't like the beverages and felt they were subpar compared to other energy offerings. We, too, reviewed this drink line and found that it has a buzz of caffeine but not much flavor.

Nonetheless, this beverage line was a savior for those seeking a caffeinated jolt without coffee. But could Dunkin' be extinguishing the hopes of these alternative caffeine drinkers in less than a year? The answer is no. The only change Dunkin' made is dropping "Spark'd" from the beverage's name in favor of the more straightforward "Dunkin' Energy."

If you take a look at its website, you'll find the beverages described as "fizzy energy drinks" with "caffeine from caffeine and guarana," and the exact same Berry Burst and Peach Sunshine drinks are still available. So, if you're a fan, you can breathe a sigh of relief. You can still get your morning buzz from a cup of Dunkin' Energy since it's just a name change — the beverage itself remains the same.

