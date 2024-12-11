Did Dunkin' Get Rid Of Its Spark'd Energy Drinks?
In February 2024, Dunkin' launched its new and exciting line of energy drinks, Spark'd Energy by Dunkin, which went nationwide with two main flavors perfectly suited for spring: Berry Burst and Peach Sunshine. This trendy line of beverages was introduced as a coffee substitute, immediately stirring consumers' excitement. Some loved Dunkin's peach selection for its fizzy but not too sweet profile. Others, however, didn't like the beverages and felt they were subpar compared to other energy offerings. We, too, reviewed this drink line and found that it has a buzz of caffeine but not much flavor.
Nonetheless, this beverage line was a savior for those seeking a caffeinated jolt without coffee. But could Dunkin' be extinguishing the hopes of these alternative caffeine drinkers in less than a year? The answer is no. The only change Dunkin' made is dropping "Spark'd" from the beverage's name in favor of the more straightforward "Dunkin' Energy."
If you take a look at its website, you'll find the beverages described as "fizzy energy drinks" with "caffeine from caffeine and guarana," and the exact same Berry Burst and Peach Sunshine drinks are still available. So, if you're a fan, you can breathe a sigh of relief. You can still get your morning buzz from a cup of Dunkin' Energy since it's just a name change — the beverage itself remains the same.
Rebranding isn't new to Dunkin'
There has been no official statement from Dunkin' addressing this name change, let alone the reason behind it. However, it's likely that the donut and coffee house anticipated better sales with this pivotal move. Some speculate that linking "Spark'd" to an energy drink can be taxing on the consumer; thus, Dunkin' may have been eliminating this extra step by adopting a more direct name. Others suggested Dunkin' was merely simplifying its branding.
This is not a new concept for Dunkin'. We've seen it before when the same donut and coffee shop rebranded from Dunkin' Donuts to Dunkin' in January 2019. Back then, Dunkin' cited the expansion of its brand from being known for just donuts to familiarizing the donut shop with beverages. Although on a smaller scale, we speculate that the rebranding of Spark'd Energy to Dunkin' Energy is similarly strategic. Or perhaps, it's not that deep. It may simply be a matter of distinguishing itself from the competition. "Spark'd Energy" could be said to follow a pattern similar to "Iced Energy," which is how Starbucks brands its energy drinks. Given that Dunkin's Spark'd options fizzle out compared to Starbucks' new energy drinks, this might simply be an ambitious attempt to differentiate Dunkin's beverage branding concept from that of its rival.