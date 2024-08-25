How To Give Dunkin's Frozen Hot Chocolate An End-Of-Summer Upgrade
Just because it's summer doesn't mean we want to stop drinking hot chocolate — we just want it frozen instead. Enter Dunkin' Donuts Frozen Chocolate, which gives you all the rich chocolatey goodness while keeping you cool in the heat. This beverage is delicious on its own (especially with the generous dollop of whipped cream on top), but there are a few yummy ways you can spruce it up for the end of summer.
One of the easiest ways is to incorporate coconut. Although Dunkin' discontinued coconut milk in 2023, you can still get all those chocolatey tropical flavors by requesting a shot (or more) of coconut be added to your frozen blend. Different from a flavor swirl, these shots are unsweetened and made without sugar, so you're adding just the new taste to your frozen chocolate. While you may not see them on Dunkin's website, you can find them in the chain's app or order them at a store in person. If you want to turn your ice-cold dessert beverage into a creamier, coconut mocha-flavored drink, you can also include three mocha swirls (which are sweetened and contain dairy).
Take advantage of (possibly) seasonal flavors
While coconut would be a tasty addition to your frozen chocolate, it's not the only summer upgrade you can give it. Dunkin' has two fruity shot flavors available through the app and in-store that would both work to brighten up the richness of this chocolatey drink: blueberry (used in the famous Blueberry Donut Iced Coffee) and raspberry. If you want a fruity tropical twist, you could even include one (or both) of these types of berry shots and coconut. Or, go in a richer direction and include a donut (which pairs especially well with a raspberry shot) or caramel flavor swirl, which will bring a straightforwardly sweet taste to your beverage.
Another way you can give your frozen chocolate a summer glow-up is to give it the s'mores treatment. It may not be fresh or fruity, but it does remind us of long summer nights sitting around the campfire. You'll want to ask for s'mores flavor swirls in your drink, and you can go even further with a marshmallow cold foam (instead of whipped cream), mocha drizzle, or graham crumbles — or all three. If you love the idea of a cold foam on top of your frozen chocolate, feel free to request the classic sweet version here as well. The s'mores beverages were advertised as summer drinks and may not last forever, so be sure to try this syrup while it's still here.