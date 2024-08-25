How To Give Dunkin's Frozen Hot Chocolate An End-Of-Summer Upgrade

Just because it's summer doesn't mean we want to stop drinking hot chocolate — we just want it frozen instead. Enter Dunkin' Donuts Frozen Chocolate, which gives you all the rich chocolatey goodness while keeping you cool in the heat. This beverage is delicious on its own (especially with the generous dollop of whipped cream on top), but there are a few yummy ways you can spruce it up for the end of summer.

One of the easiest ways is to incorporate coconut. Although Dunkin' discontinued coconut milk in 2023, you can still get all those chocolatey tropical flavors by requesting a shot (or more) of coconut be added to your frozen blend. Different from a flavor swirl, these shots are unsweetened and made without sugar, so you're adding just the new taste to your frozen chocolate. While you may not see them on Dunkin's website, you can find them in the chain's app or order them at a store in person. If you want to turn your ice-cold dessert beverage into a creamier, coconut mocha-flavored drink, you can also include three mocha swirls (which are sweetened and contain dairy).