Are Dunkin's Flavor Shots Sugar-Free?

Dunkin' offers an array of coffee selections, ranging from hot lattes to iced or frozen coffees — and that's just the beginning when it comes to selecting your morning wakeup or afternoon jolt. The popular cafe also has a vast selection of flavor options, which can be added to nearly all of its beverages. Whether you're opting for an iced cappuccino, a cold brew, or a warm macchiato, Dunkin' provides you with the ability to customize your drink with the addition of flavor shots. But are these tasty add-ons sugar-free?

According to its official website, Dunkin' describes its flavor shots as "unsweetened and sugar-free," with no artificial sweeteners or dyes. It also confirms that each shot is between 5 and 10 calories and dairy-free. Among the flavors offered are vanilla, hazelnut, toasted almond, blueberry, raspberry, and coconut.

When ordering a flavor shot in your favorite Dunkin' drink, you will receive two shots in a small beverage, three in a medium, and four in a large. The shots are delivered to each location by Baldwin Richardson Foods, a private label specializing in custom toppings, fillings, and sauces.