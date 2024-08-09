Are Dunkin's Flavor Shots Sugar-Free?
Dunkin' offers an array of coffee selections, ranging from hot lattes to iced or frozen coffees — and that's just the beginning when it comes to selecting your morning wakeup or afternoon jolt. The popular cafe also has a vast selection of flavor options, which can be added to nearly all of its beverages. Whether you're opting for an iced cappuccino, a cold brew, or a warm macchiato, Dunkin' provides you with the ability to customize your drink with the addition of flavor shots. But are these tasty add-ons sugar-free?
According to its official website, Dunkin' describes its flavor shots as "unsweetened and sugar-free," with no artificial sweeteners or dyes. It also confirms that each shot is between 5 and 10 calories and dairy-free. Among the flavors offered are vanilla, hazelnut, toasted almond, blueberry, raspberry, and coconut.
When ordering a flavor shot in your favorite Dunkin' drink, you will receive two shots in a small beverage, three in a medium, and four in a large. The shots are delivered to each location by Baldwin Richardson Foods, a private label specializing in custom toppings, fillings, and sauces.
Dunkin's flavor shots and flavor swirls are not the same
While Dunkin' flavored shots are sugar-free, the same cannot be said for its flavor swirls. Not only do these flavor options, which are said to be "sweet, creamy, and indulgent," contain sugar, but they also contain dairy (with the exception of mocha) and far more calories — between 150 and 160. The year-round offerings include caramel, French vanilla, mocha, and butter pecan, with s'mores and donut flavor swirls hitting the menu earlier this year as seasonal options.
When it comes to Dunkin's Signature drinks, which have included the Turtle Latte, the Churro, the White Chocolate Latte, and the Caramel Craze Latte, as well as holiday flavor offerings like Toasted Gingerbread and Holiday Eggnog, they typically feature flavor swirls rather than shots. And, in addition to having that added sugar in the flavor itself, these drinks are also topped off with whipped cream and some kind of drizzle, such as caramel or chocolate.