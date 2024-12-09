The Pro-Tip To Give Your Dunkin' Refresher More Flavor

Ever order a Dunkin' Refresher from Dunkin' Donuts, like mango pineapple or strawberry dragonfruit, and wish it had more flavor? Well, here's a pro-tip for you to help amp up the flavors in this drink: Just kindly ask the staff to add more concentrate. The concentrate is basically boxed, concentrated juice that Dunkin' dilutes with green tea and ice. The more concentrate there is in the Refresher, the more fruity sweetness and flavor you will taste.

In fact, users across Reddit have shared this pro-tip with each other and feel it's a game changer. Others have pointed out that some Dunkin' Donuts may charge you extra if you ask for more concentrate. Still, it doesn't hurt for you to ask nicely. At generous locations, you might even get a cup full of concentrate. Of course, if there is an upcharge and you don't want to pay, just go with the Refresher as is, or ask for less ice or even no ice. As ice melts, it becomes water, which further dilutes the drink and mellows out all the flavors.