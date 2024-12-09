The Pro-Tip To Give Your Dunkin' Refresher More Flavor
Ever order a Dunkin' Refresher from Dunkin' Donuts, like mango pineapple or strawberry dragonfruit, and wish it had more flavor? Well, here's a pro-tip for you to help amp up the flavors in this drink: Just kindly ask the staff to add more concentrate. The concentrate is basically boxed, concentrated juice that Dunkin' dilutes with green tea and ice. The more concentrate there is in the Refresher, the more fruity sweetness and flavor you will taste.
In fact, users across Reddit have shared this pro-tip with each other and feel it's a game changer. Others have pointed out that some Dunkin' Donuts may charge you extra if you ask for more concentrate. Still, it doesn't hurt for you to ask nicely. At generous locations, you might even get a cup full of concentrate. Of course, if there is an upcharge and you don't want to pay, just go with the Refresher as is, or ask for less ice or even no ice. As ice melts, it becomes water, which further dilutes the drink and mellows out all the flavors.
Other hacks to improve the flavor of Dunkin's Refreshers
Here's another great tip: Ask for lemonade to be mixed into your Refresher. Lemonade is sweet and has delicious lemony flavors, which will help give your Dunkin' Refresher more flavor. Others love mixing in plant-based milks, like oat or coconut.
These days, with Dunkin' Donuts discontinuing most of their Refresher flavors, the worst Dunkin' Refresher is unfortunately one of your only options: the mango pineapple. This Refresher is actually one of the 12 drinks you should never order at Dunkin', according to Tasting Table's Hunter Wren Miele. The mango pineapple Refresher can taste either too much like mango or too much like pineapple, without a happy medium or balance of the two fruits, and is often too sweet. You might not have to ask for extra concentrate when you order this Refresher flavor.
Of course, you can just avoid it and order the one other flavor available — strawberry dragonfruit (a fan favorite) — and request more concentrate if needed. This Refresher, by the way, pairs well with coconut milk.